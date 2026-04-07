Ray Parlour has detailed how he feels Chelsea legend Frank Lampard “couldn’t turn down” the opportunity to manage Tottenham if offered the job at his former rivals.

Spurs are in a tough spot at the moment, having burned through two managers this season to be one point above the Premier League relegation places. They’ve chosen Roberto De Zerbi as the man to extract them from that plight, showing clear faith in him with a five-year contract.

Reports have suggested that De Zerbi has already had an impact on his Tottenham squad before having even taken charge of a game.

If things aren’t to go well and Spurs begin the hunt for another new manager, Parlour feels Chelsea legend Lampard would take it.

“It’s a job he couldn’t turn down. If someone went up to him and asked him to be the Tottenham manager, he’d have to take it. Even if they’re in a bit of dire straits at the moment.”

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Lampard being offered the Spurs job would raise multiple questions, the big one being whether a Chelsea legend, who always had success against the north London club, would break his allegiance with his former side, and be accepted by Tottenham if doing so.

It feels unlikely that a successful former Chelsea man could come on board and be accepted by the Spurs fans, especially having been sacked by Everton when they were in similar struggles to the ones the north London club are in now.

With that said, Lampard feels to be a better manager now than he was when he was last in charge in the Premier League.

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Lampard’s Coventry City side top the Championship table by 12 points, and they need only another four to officially seal promotion back to the top flight.

There seems little chance that the Spurs job would come available in the summer, with De Zerbi’s long contract surely a sign that he’ll be backed either in the top flight or the second tier, so it feels likely that Lampard will have had more Premier League experience if and when the job is open, and he could have impressed even more by then.

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