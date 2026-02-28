Arteta backed to snub ‘different class’ Arsenal star, start summer signing vs Chelsea for three reasons

Arsenal head coach MIkel Arteta has been backed to snub Martin Odegaard and start Eberechi Eze against Chelsea for three reasons.

Arteta is blessed with an abundance of options in every position after Arsenal invested around £250m on signings in the summer.

This includes attacking midfield, with England international Eze joining the north London side to provide competition for Odegaard.

Each player has had a spell in the team this season and have been criticised for their form at times, but Eze could be favoured after he scored a brace in last weekend’s 4-1 win against Spurs.

Arsenal have another huge game this weekend as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Arteta’s side hosting London rivals Chelsea.

And Gunners legend Ray Parlour backing Eze to start due to his strong attitude and momentum, while Odegaard has “gone through a tough time”.

“Odegaard has gone through a tough time this season with a few injuries. But he really has that quality in those little areas of the pitch he can get out of trouble,” Parlour told Metro via BetMGM.

“On his day he is different class. But Eze has bided his time. It’s disappointing when you don’t play but you have to keep working hard an show desire in training and showing the right attitude. It’s easy to come in and start sulking.

“He didn’t play for quite a while but it is all about attitude beyond that. Being in training first, being ready to go. That’s what I would I have done and managers notice that.

“He got his opportunity again against Spurs and scored two good goals. But now he has to get his head down.

“I don’t know what the team is going to be at the weekend because we know Chelsea are very strong in midfield. Palmer, Caicedo and Fernandez are all very good players. We know Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice will play.

“I think Eze will probably start. But Arteta will have been assessing things in training this week. And you can’t rest players when you are going for the title, you need your best team.

“But momentum is so important when you are winning. He will assess that but I think Eze might keep his place.”

Parlour has also explained why he suspects Chelsea could “crumble” against Arsenal this weekend.

“Arsenal are coming off a really good result against Tottenham but you have to be wary of Chelsea because they have quality players,” Parlour added.

“Midfield is going to be very important as usual, they have Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer who can be so dangerous. In wide areas they are dangerous too and Joao Pedro is in really good form up top.

“But it is all about Arsenal being at home. The place will be buzzing. If you score first against Chelsea, they can crumble. They are a bit flaky at the back and they will give up opportunities. Robert Sanchez can be a brilliant goalkeeper, or he can have a nightmare. I don’t think too many of their players get into this Arsenal side.

“Chelsea’s problem is their consistency. There was talk of them challenging for the league and they were up there at the at the start but you don’t know what version of them is going to turn up. Chelsea can go to Leeds and lose 3-1 or go to Man City and get a win or a draw.”

