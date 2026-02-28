Cristiano Ronaldo: Almeria open door to incredible player-owner role for Man Utd, Real Madrid legend

UD Almeria manager Rubi has opened the door to Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Spanish outfit after the superstar purchased a stake in the club.

Ronaldo left Manchester United at the end of 2022 following a heated fallout with Erik ten Hag as he had his contract mutually terminated after burning bridges at the Premier League giants in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023. Since then, he’s grabbed 121 goals in 136 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

However, Ronaldo signed a new contract until June 2027 at the Saudi club with claims that his deal will worth a minimum £492m over the two-year duration.

In recent months, the Portugal international has been on strike, missing two matches, with speculation Ronaldo is unhappy at Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) who fund the club.

His strike ended earlier this month and it was announced last week that Ronaldo had purchased a 25 per cent stake in Spanish second division side Almeria.

Fabrizio Romano revealed the details of the deal earlier this week, the Italian said on his YouTube channel: “Cristiano Ronaldo decided to buy 25% of Almeria in the Spanish second division – a very ambitious club with a very good project already led by a Saudi group,” he said.

“There is an important investment in Almeria and important plans. That’s why Cristiano decided to go public with that. The message is clear – he wants to be ambitious on the pitch but also off the pitch, even beyond the pitch.

“What I can add is that apart from when Cristiano decides to retire – and we hope as football fans it will be as late as possible – this is not the end. Cristiano is going to invest, according to the information I have, potentially in more clubs if there is the possibility.

“It’s not only Almeria. The idea is to consider opportunities around the world where there is value, where there is a good project, where there is the possibility to invest in something interesting.

“Today the news is Almeria. In the next months and years, I’m sure we will see Cristiano considering more investments.

“He wants to get ready for the moment when he retires. Cristiano always prepares a plan for his future. He was very careful with everything he did on the pitch, and it’s exactly the same off the pitch.

“He wants to remain in football, to build things with his vision and his mentality. Today is the start of this process. But I’m expecting much more to follow because this is just the beginning for Cristiano Ronaldo and his ambitious plans.”

And Almeria manager Rubi insisted that it would be “something extraordinary and very special” if Ronaldo could take on a player-owner role at the Spanish club.

Rubi said: “From our position, we are very happy. Of course, we welcome him. I think it’s great news because someone like him, with his complete knowledge of the sport and football, can help a club like ours.

“It’s very exciting for the entire club, the city and the province. You already know the good relationship Cristiano has with the owners.

“(Playing for the side) is a question for him, but it would be something extraordinary and very special. This is his club, and if he wants to continue playing, whoever the coach is here would welcome him with open arms. I have no doubt about that.”

Almeria president Mohamed Al Khereiji added: “We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in.

“He is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the team and the academy.”

