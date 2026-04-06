Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a summer deal to sign Manchester United midfield misfit Manuel Ugarte this summer, although it’s more likely that he will complete a switch to Turkey instead.

Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford is growing increasingly uncertain following a lack of opportunities under new boss Michael Carrick, with the Uruguayan international yet to start a game since the interim Red Devils boss arrived.

Kobbie Mainoo’s return has also limited his chances of regular football, leading to Ugarte now seriously considering his options amid concerns over his role in the squad, as per our friends over at TEAMtalk.

Indeed, the 24-year-old could be one of eight Man Utd stars to move on this summer in a huge squad overall, ahead of the announcement of a new permanent boss – whether that is Carrick or not.

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The TT report states that there is a willingness from Man Utd‘s side to sanction an exit for a player who cost them £50million when he signed from PSG, along with committing to a substantial contract.

And it’s claimed that Tottenham are among three Premier League teams who have all ‘previously tracked his situation’ and ‘remain informed on developments‘.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are the other two sides mentioned, while Juventus are also long-term admirers of the Uruguay international.

As for Spurs’ interest, the TT report adds that the north London outfit are looking to ‘revamp Robert De Zerbi’s engine room’, although much will depend on whether they maintain their Premier League status.

Tottenham are expected to move from Yves Bissouma this summer, while there are also serious doubts over whether Joao Palhinha’s loan will be turned into a permanent deal.

It must be noted, though, that signing a United flop will hardly send the right message to Spurs supporters over a new dawn this summer, assuming they stay up, with more proven players needed to improve a young squad.

However, of all the clubs showing interest in Ugarte, it’s Turkish giants Galatasaray who are ‘pushing the hardest to secure his signature’.

Galatasaray came close to signing Ugarte during the January window after the player held talks over a switch to Istanbul. And the report adds that their interest ‘has not waned’, and they are now ‘preparing to revive their pursuit ahead of the summer window’.

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And, while Ugarte’s representatives have ‘begun exploring alternative options to a move to Galatasaray’, a ‘move to Turkey is currently viewed as the most likely outcome’.

Galatasaray are well-positioned to ‘finally secure a deal for Ugarte in the coming months’, and United will not stand in their way.