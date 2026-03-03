Manchester United are gearing up for a monumental squad overhaul and Fabrizio Romano has named the latest of five big-money buys expected to depart at season’s end.

Man Utd may well be on the charge right now, but the squad Michael Carrick is working wonders with could look unrecognisable next season.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency when his contract expires in the summer. Andre Onana will return once his straight loan at Trabzonspor concludes, but United will immediately seek new exit solutions.

Jadon Sancho’s contract back at Old Trafford is up in the summer and he won’t be offered fresh terms. Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli outright, with the Serie A giant fully intending to take up their €44m option to buy.

That’s four big-money buys signed for a combined £262.2m (add-ons included) who’ll move on, and according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Manuel Ugarte won’t stick around either.

Taking to YouTube, Romano revealed the Uruguayan – who cost £50.7m when signed from PSG two summers ago – will assess his exit opportunities in the summer.

What’s more, the trusted reporter confirmed there’s already ‘movement’ from potential buyers for the 24-year-old.

“Casemiro is leaving on a free, but around Ugarte, there is already some movement about some clubs interested,” declared Romano.

“There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility to go for Ugarte, so there is interest from Italy.

“In the January window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete, nothing really advanced, and so all parties decided not to proceed.

“But Ugarte in the summer could assess options and leave eventually Manchester United.”

With Casemiro and potentially Ugarte both leaving, and Bruno Fernandes now back to where he belongs in the No 10 role, Man Utd will spend heavily on one and more probably two new central midfielders.

The club’s top three targets in the position are Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Secondary targets believed to be on United’s radar include Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) and Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart).

Joao Gomes has also been mentioned as an option with the Wolves man featuring heavily in reports from Spain.

Casemiro has reportedly had his say on who should be his replacement, with the experienced midfielder said to have ‘himself recommended’ Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, while he ‘supports the signing’ of Gomes too.

It is unclear whether this is actually the case, with it likely that the Spanish outlet is only saying this because Casemiro, Guimaraes and Gomes are all from Brazil.

The report adds:

‘The shortlist shares one key trait: Premier League experience and proven quality in England. ‘Leading United’s wishlist are three names: Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Elliot Anderson. Further down, but still in the mix, are Adam Wharton and João Gomes. These players are seen as both present and future options to help United reclaim a title challenge, though none come cheap or easy to sign.’

