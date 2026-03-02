Liverpool ‘keeping an eye on’ £42m West Ham midfielder in repeat of Georginio Wijnaldum deal

Liverpool are keeping tabs on midfielder Mateus Fernandes and could pull off a deal as they did for Georginio Wijnaldum when Newcastle United got relegated from the Premier League, according to a reliable journalist.

Although Liverpool are well stocked in the midfield department at the moment, manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes could find themselves needing to make signings in that area in the summer transfer window.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are on Real Madrid’s radar, while Curtis Jones could also leave, with Tottenham Hotspur still keen on the Englishman.

Journalist David Lynch has now revealed that Liverpool are monitoring West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The well-respected Liverpool FC journalist, who has over 117,000 followers on X, has reported that Liverpool could make a move for Fernandes should West Ham get relegated to the Championship.

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in the summer of 2025 for £42million, including add-ons.

READ: Arne Slot the authority on ‘joyous’ football? You’ve having a laugh, mate

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has scored three goals and given three assists in 26 matches in all competitions so far this season for West Ham, who are currently third from bottom in the Premier League table and are in real danger of going down.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season but may not finish in the top four in the 2025/26 campaign, have raided Newcastle United and Stoke City previously when they got relegated to the Championship.

Liverpool paid Newcastle £25million to sign midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer of 2016 after the Magpies went down to the Championship.

Back in July 2018, following Stoke’s relegation from the Premier League, Liverpool triggered the £13m release clause in forward Xherdan Shaqiri’s contract.

Lynch told Anfield Index about Fernandes, as relayed by Rousing The Kop: “He looks a good player, and they’re in a bit of trouble at the moment.

READ MORE: Premier League 2025/26 prize money table and final possible positions calculated

“He’s only 21 and he just looks a real talent, and suited to the Premier League as it is now as well.

“I don’t doubt he’s someone they’re kind of keeping an eye on and it’s all about what needs come up for Liverpool, do they need in that position, and does someone leave that opens up an opportunity?

“But if they do, they do watch these things and we’ve seen with the [Xherdan] Shaqiri deal, the Georginio Wijnaldum deal that they will look to these clubs that go down, and if they’ve got players they like they will go for them.”

Lynch has also revealed that Liverpool are genuinely keen on Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

The journalist said: “In terms of some of the names you’re seeing, I’m sure there are players they like.

“The Morgan Rogers one is always interesting to me because he definitely is someone who they’ve watched and have liked down the years.

“But you’ve also got to say they’ve got Florian Wirtz in the number 10, Szoboszlai can play there.

“Rogers can play off the left, but he’s not a natural winger, and I would rather see them go for an out-and-out winger profile really.”

READ NEXT: Van Dijk moment ‘speaks volumes’ for Liverpool as Premier League faces ‘backlash’