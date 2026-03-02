Liverpool are ready to make a play for Bayern Munich star Konrad Laimer and bring him to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Bayern dealt a massive blow to Liverpool last summer by signing Luis Diaz for £65.5million.

Diaz was one of the best players for Liverpool and starred first under Jurgen Klopp and then under Arne Slot.

Liverpool manager Slot did not want Diaz to leave, but the Dutchman’s bosses at Anfield felt that cashing in on the Colombia international winger would be prudent.

Liverpool have missed Diaz, who has scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 appearances for Bayern so far this season.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are aiming to avenge themselves by signing Laimer from Bayern.

According to Fussball Daten, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are the ‘main suitors’ for Laimer.

The defending Premier League champions ‘could invest around €40million to inject more dynamism into their midfield’.

Atletico have already made ‘tentative inquiries through agents’ about a possible deal for the 28-year-old.

Laimer is a versatile player who can operate as a midfielder or as a right-back.

The German media outlet has reported that Bayern view Laimer as ‘a hybrid player who can be deployed at any time during a season in both central midfield and as a right-back’.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is said to value Laimer’s ‘intense pressing and defensive discipline’ and does not want him to leave the Allianz Arena.

The defending Bundesliga champions will not entertain any offer for Laimer, although Fussball Daten has revealed that Bayern could sell him ‘if the player himself were to express a desire to leave’.

However, Laimer is said to be ‘very happy’ at Bayern and ‘is not putting any pressure on the club to move’.

Laimer, though, is not the only Bayern star that Liverpool have been linked with.

There have been reports that Liverpool are going big for Michael Olise as well, with the Merseyside club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), looking at a deal for the Bayern winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool could send Cody Gakpo to Bayern to sweeten the deal for Olise, although it remains to be seen of the German giants would be open to such a transaction.

Salah is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but there is growing speculation that he could leave Anfield at the end of the season.

While Salah and Slot have patched up after falling out earlier this season, the Egyptian forward’s form compared to previous years have not been great.

The 33-year-old former Chelsea attacker has scored four goals and given six assists in 18 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

In seven Champions League appearances for Liverpool this campaign, Salah has found the back of the net twice and has given one assist.

