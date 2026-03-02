We imagine the social media journalist working for the Premier League responded to queries as to why they took the bold decision to openly mock Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on their X channel as Jay Cartwright might when asked to explain his misdeeds in The Inbetweeners: “Funny.”

Tottenham are indeed very, very funny. The Fulham defeat was a veritable goldmine of Tottenham-teasing content, as was Igor Tudor’s reaction to it.

Spurs have done away with the vestiges of respect they retained through their “it’s who we are, mate” football under Ange Postecoglou and are now the purest of all laughing stocks; fair game to all, including the Premier League, who couldn’t help but jump on the Spurs-sneering bandwagon. Next stop, the Championship.

The Premier League shared a clip of Guglielmo Vicario hoofing a free-kick from his own half straight out of play in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham, accompanied by the caption: ‘Just how the play was drawn up’.

The post was viewed half a million times before it was deleted amid reports claiming Tottenham had asked it be removed after it prompted criticism of Vicario and led Spurs fans to not unreasonably question whether the actual Premier League should be posting anything with the clear aim of denigrating their football club or players.

It post itself was neither smart nor funny – the very base level of football comedy – and even the content paled in comparison to the clip of Joao Palhinha slide tackling the ball to cede possession with no Fulham player within five yards of him on Sunday.

The cause of mirth is in imagining a Tottenham fan viewing that post with arms outstretched in disbelief at their being quite literally no limit to who is now allowed to laugh at their football club.

We’re half expecting Thomas Tuchel to snigger when asked why he’s not selected any Spurs players in his next England press conference or for Keir Starmer to do a TikTok reimagining of Xavi Simons’ inert attempts to create from the No.10 position.

Another caption on the post read ‘An interesting free-kick from Vicario’ along with a laughing emoji, before the biscuit-taking addition of the word ‘whoops’ and another laughing emoji as the video cut to Tudor on the touchline.

It would be like the BAFTA social media account clipping up the critically panned ‘Life of Chuck’ and captioning a particularly dodgy piece of Tom Hiddlestone’s acting with ‘uh oh’ or Ofsted labelling a failing school’s use of one teacher per 60 students as ‘intriguing’.

It’s absolutely not OK for the Premier League to take a stance like that, which is precisely what makes it so brilliant as it pertains to Tottenham.