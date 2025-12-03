Guglielmo Vicario could be on his way out at Tottenham.

The agent of Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ‘knows that this could be his last agonising season in the Premier League’, according to reports.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Fulham over the weekend as they slipped down the table with a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Tuesday night meaning they are now 11th in the Premier League.

It is now one win in eight matches in all competitions for Thomas Frank’s side and Tottenham fans took their anger out on Vicario against Fulham, booing the goalkeeper during the defeat.

Vicario made a costly error but his team-mates and Frank called out the Tottenham fans over the unecessary jeering of their own player.

In a message on social media, Spurs team-mate Pedro Porro wrote: ‘Football is emotions. In football, as in life, there can always be mistakes, what I will not tolerate is hearing disrespect from the fan to my team-mates – hence my frustration at the end of the game. And we will get up, we remind you six months ago, everything was so bad, and in the end it is not how it begins but how it ends. To the true Spurs fan, I love you.’

Thomas Frank reacted on Sky Sports: “I didn’t like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

“And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That’s unacceptable in my opinion.”

Reports in Italy claim that there is interest from Inter Milan in the former Empoli man and Gazzetta dello Sport insists that Vicario has let his agents know ‘this could be his last agonising season’ at Tottenham in the Premier League.

In full, the report said: ‘Vicario is tired of experiencing yet another psycho-dramatic season and has let his representatives know that this could be his last agonising season in the Premier League. The yearning for home prevails, the desire to return to Serie A for good.’

On being booed by the Tottenham fans, Vicario told Sky Sports: “It’s part of football. I’m a big man and older.

“We can’t be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It’s on us to stay calm.

“We have to focus on ourselves

“We are lacking in a little bit of composure and calmness at the moment. Today is a bad defeat and tough to accept.”