That was a pretty rotten match between Chelsea and Arsenal but who emerged as the worst of a bad bunch?

That was not pretty from Arsenal

An ugly game from the first whistle and I am surprised it only produced one red card. As for my team (Arsenal) many will say 2 points dropped but I will take it as a point gained because we simple did not play well. Second half started badly and as time goes we were too slow in passing the ball.

I will take Chelsea as a team will push us, based on how they performed today and also the fact that we have not beaten them at the bridge in the past 3 games.

On to the next one Gunners, we still have 6 points gap.

Lwazi (South Africa)

…All in all, a point away to second place Chelsea without Saliba, Gabriel and no centre forward is not terrible. We really struggled to move the ball swiftly and looked sluggish. Possibly due to a number of tough away games and a depleted squad. Rice was one of the few players to reach close to his standards, with Martinelli and Eze, in particular looking off the pace.

I think the ref could’ve done Chelsea, Caicedo and the game a favour by booking Cucurella the first time he tried to smash Saka. By letting it go early, it escalated, he responded by dishing out yellow cards like confetti. That he deemed Caicedo’s ‘challenge’ to be a yellow is alarming. We could be generous and say he knew he had VAR as a backstop. But come on. He’s a highly experienced official and has no excuse for getting that wrong. That he booked MLS for a first foul and continued to give Cucurella a free pass was amazing. Reece James had him in his pocket all game.

Other than Saka we had very little going on in attack. But we still could’ve won the game if Timber doesn’t nick that off of Gyokeres head.

And, lastly, Enzo. As if the songs about French players wasn’t enough, he has confirmed his status as the horriblest little bastard in a den full of them. Gesturing to Hincapie that he’d see him after the game is the kind of pussy move the short, mouthy prick at school would do whilst he’s got a big lad stood behind him. If ever a player was so perfectly suited to a club it is him.

I cannot wait till they run out of assets to sell, the bank manager comes knocking and the bridge is turned into flats.

Roscoe P Coltrane

…That was tough. At the end of an emotionally charged and energy sapping week, that was a really difficult afternoon against certainly the best opposition performance we’ve faced this season so far.

It started badly, with Saliba absent from the team sheet. While both Mosquera and Hincapie have looked good in their appearances so far, they’ve always had one of the big two alongside them. Together, this was a big ask and one of the worst fixtures to try it for the first time. It changed how we could play – if you watch us regularly you will know how important Saliba and Gabriel are to essentially everything that happens in front of them – and it made us look nervous.

And Chelsea knew it. They started fast and hard and their fans were up for a fight, which bled on to the pitch. The problem was, that fight led to a horrible ‘game’ in which Anthony Taylor couldn’t decide if he was coming or going. He was too lenient, then he started booking players for everything and then the worst tackle of the lot he needed help to get to the correct decision on. It was a mess, and while Chelsea were ‘better’, that is a bit of a tallest dwarf statement.

What we needed to do was settle and I think Rice dropping deep second half allowed us to get all the control back. Problem is we were 1-0 down by then and him helping out his centre backs meant we missed his drive up the other end.

Goal was really good. Saka was patient and it was a lovely ball that Merino couldn’t – and doesn’t – miss from. Not actually sure moving him back into midfield to accommodate Gyokeres was the right call, though I understand it with the game at 1-1. I just think there is something in the ‘get all the midfielders moving around’ thing and Chelsea’s ten might’ve tired quicker. That said, Gyok is a Timber-in-the-way from nicking it with the last kick, but alas it wasn’t to be and in all honesty, a draw was the most we deserved and probably a fair result.

Ultimately, disappointing not to win when you play against ten men for so long. But it’s far from a disastrous result and Arsenal are a point up from where they were when things resumed after the international break.

1st December. Just the twenty five games still to play, ha. Calm.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

Arne Slot got things right…for now

With his job on the line Slot deemed Gomez worthy of a start at RB and the defence looked much better with real defenders with Kerkez looking much better.

The crucial change though was benching Salah for Florian. The passing and movement was just better. Flo seems to thrive without Salah on the pitch. It’s a conundrum Slot hasn’t figured out and it almost cost him his job.

Salah is quite different to the likes of Suarez or Mane who were capable of putting the best interest of the team ahead of their goal scoring returns. With Salah he wants/needs to be the top scorer. His output is usually good enough to free him off defensive duties. Last season Szobo had to run so that Salah doesn’t which makes it strange that he chose to play Szobo out of position.

Anyway as someone said the AFCON will be a blessing in disguise especially since Slot seems like the kind of guy who will Salah back into the team as soon as the pressure is off.

Philip Correa

…May have imagined it, but pretty sure I saw Isak scoring and Liverpool winning a game.

Half expecting a dodo to walk into the garden.

Aidan, Lfc (we’re sht but many things are still up for grabs)

On Spurs, Thomas Frank and more

Some of what Matt Stead wrote about Tommy Frank was spot on and some of it was codswallop.

He was right to call out the fans. Booing your own player isn’t cool (says the man who was deeply relieved to sell his season ticket and watch in disbelief next to the fire). But it’s very Tottenham. We’ve always been a fickle, frustrated bunch. But that frustration is now reaching fever pitch. Just without Snake Eyes Levy to focus on. It’s unravelling and could get uglier.

He had two choices. Back Vicario or not back him. I’d back the goalie. He’s got to talk to him this morning at training. He hasn’t got to talk to the fans. And the atmosphere in that stadium ain’t going to get any better by throwing Vicario under the bus.

Oh Spurs. We seem to have gotten it wrong again. The lurch between Bastards and Grateful Patsys that’s seen us start with a new manager in all but one of the last 5 or 6 seasons. Those lurches really seem to be biting now don’t they. I am surprised Frank didn’t have much of a plan beyond going toe to toe with PSG and Man CIty in August. Maybe he didn’t need one beyond the him-being-so-nice-his team-talks-going-viral-on-linkedin plan in the past. I fear he might have lost a dressing room he never really had, that someone else could turn Simons into Modric and Kolo Muani into Defoe.

The irony of all this is that Levy’s exit left the stage open for some serious main character energy which Mourinho, Conte and Ange could have absolutely revelled in. Tommy Frank is a bit more Emmerdale Farm than Hollywood though. Poor fella.

Andrew, Woodford Green

…I am old enough and lucky enough to have seen the very best (a title) and the previously worst (relegation) of Tottenham.

I support my team win or lose, and like most fans I invest a not inconsiderable amount of time and money to follow the team. I would have to say I have always been one of the less vocal members of the crowd. But the very least I expect is that the team is competitive, and we have not been competitive in the majority of recent matches. The NLD and defeat by Chelsea being my prime evidence, two of the most supine surrenders I have witnessed in years. So I take grave exception to Thomas Frank telling me what is “unacceptable”. Back in your box, shut your yap and do your job.

I found our time under Ange to be very frustrating, but it was rare that I could complain about a lack of effort, however good or bad the performance the players at least gave the impression of caring.

I had high hopes that under Frank we would see the organisation and enthusiasm that I see clearly from many of the clubs we have played in recent years who have got points from us, despite having what were ostensibly weaker teams. However, by comparison to Spurs they seemed to be highly motivated, organised and committed, and given we are supposedly 6th in the wages table, giving a lot more bang for the bucks invested in them.

Brentford under Frank being a good example of what I mean. However, I have seen little evidence of that approach from Spurs this season.

I still feel that sticking with Frank could haul us out of the trough into which Mr Levy’s business priorities have taken us, but it will take a fair bit more than the current three months he’s been given. Since the 2019 CL final we have lost a slew of top quality playing talent, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Eriksen, Alli, Son & Kane, and I think that apart from Van de Ven, and the very young Bergvall and Grey we haven’t come close to replacing such talent in the squad, and it shows.

Supposedly the Lewis family are going to put more focus on the playing side, we shall see. In the meantime Mr Frank, concentrate on doing your job. You and your (by average standards highly paid) colleagues need to stop being so petulant and needy when loyal fans get frustrated and vent their feelings. We don’t want/need an apology, just go and put in a decent performance at Newcastle on Tuesday, and more importantly against Brentford next Saturday.

Jim French (Spurs since ‘59) Herts

Mainoo > Wharton/Anderson

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as seeing a side/club/manager repeatedly make the mistake. Case in point: Wenger’s constantly cramming the team with small, technical midfielders like Rosicky, Hleb, Wilshere etc. Likewise with Chelsea who are hoovering up promising talent, without recognising the need for experienced pros who act as important reference points over the course of a league season.

This brings me onto my own club; Man Utd. The recent links with Wharton and Anderson have got me worried. Yes, they are good players but does anyone seriously think they are miles ahead of Mainoo? It reminds me of the great idea we had a few years ago to ship out McTominay and bring in a worse player (i.e. Ugarte).

Anyways, the other point I wanted to make was around how this United side are bottlers. Yes I said it, the B word. I don’t have the stats for it but every time there is a chance for this Utd side to push on and jump into the top 4 – they bottle it. This has been the pattern over the last 2 or 3 years now and it’s becoming quite tiresome.

Not looking forward to todays game at Palace. With their 3-4-3 they are a tough side to score against and I can see them doing us on the counter. Thanks for the coverage guys and keep up the good work.

Ibrahim Khalid

Manchester United: Actually still rubbish

Just a few comments on the game against Crystal Palace.

Firstly, I think that that game was won in spite of Amorim rather than because of him. He did nothing all game except take off Yoro, which I’m sure will only affect his confidence since he’s still young, and being on Lucha to give him game time and take Shaw off since he was on a yellow. Other than that what did he do? He didn’t inspire any urgency or get his team to impose themselves on the game. I honestly have no idea what he did all week except think that Mount should play this weekend. He is truly stealing a living.

Secondly, the first half was dire. Absolutely shocking. It’s far too easy to overload United in the midfield and pass straight through them. I saw a few occasions where in one or two passes Palace went from their box to ours with little to no resistance. It feels to me like Amorim is the man who always throws scissors in Rock, Paper, Scissors; sometimes it works but it’s predictable and, like last week, when a manager sees this they can just throw Rock and it’s over. Amorim has no counter to it, He has to no flexibility and He has nothing to pivot to. It either works or it doesn’t and I don’t think a club looking for a return to elite football can have such a tactically limited manager

Thirdly, that game was going nowhere until Zirkzee pulled that goal out of absolutely nowhere. Yeah Hendo probably should have done better but that I think he thought it was going wide and you could see the ball bend in to the bottom corner. Harsh to blame the keeper for that stunner. And that was our only touch in the opposition box until the 76th minute I think. That’s unacceptable. Zirkzee also did really well to flick the ball onto Dalot into space who could then earn a foul which we scored from.

So this leads onto my final point. Other than two set pieces (read: individual brilliance) we offered next to nothing that game. Amorim was a spectator mostly and it was one player that he had to play because Sesko is injured. Why hasn’t Zirkzee been getting more game time? Why are his subs so poor? Why does he refuse to change shape and adapt?

Credit to the boys (and I’ll never stop giving Zirkzee praise. If you don’t rate him then you don’t understand football and expect that young man to somehow be Messi every time he gets a meagre chance to play) for the win but I think that was utter dross from Amorim who can count himself very very very lucky today. I think we have reached the point where he has to go at the end of the season and we find a tactically flexible manager that can adapt to the demands and rigours of the most difficult league in the world. Otherwise he can tsek back to Portugal.

Disgruntled RSA

Love for the boy McCoist

Long time reader (RIP Nados), first time mailer.

Among all the mails about who has won the Prem a third of the way through the season and whether grief is real can I just randomly please declare my absolute unconditional love for Ally McCoist.

I have never, ever, watched a game he has commentated on and not enjoyed it more because of him. He is a pure fan of football, skill, hard work, a worldie, a shanked shot, funny glasses you name it. Hearing him crack up during the United game at the Rod Stewart joke was just class. He is everything modern football is often not. Been there, done that better than most, doesn’t need a T-Shirt lording over anyone about it.

Ally, if by some chance you read this site or someone who knows you does, you have my genuine thanks for making football better.

That X screen shot about his opinion v a laptop “He has got to score” is absolutely spot on. Gary Neville may have been a player I absolutely loved for his attitude, work and opposition windups (and trophies) but my god mate try go back to enjoy a game for a change.

David F (Honourable mention of Micah Richards).