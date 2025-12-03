According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made a new Arne Slot sack decision’ ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Sunderland at Anfield.

Slot has been under immense pressure at Anfield in recent weeks, with Liverpool experiencing a dire run of nine losses in 12 matches across all competitions.

The Reds slumped to a new low last week as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages, so they needed to return to winning ways against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

And thankfully for Liverpool, West Ham made life relatively easy for Slot’s side, who deservedly won 2-0 at the London Stadium to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Despite this, it has been reported that Slot’s job is not safe and he needs positive results against Sunderland and Leeds United this week to save himself.

Slot remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and Liverpool insider David Lynch has claimed that he “would have” been axed if the Reds were beaten by West Ham at the weekend.

“You knew coming into this that Liverpool needed a win because of the pressure that the manager was under,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

“I do genuinely believe that if he had lost this game against West Ham, then that would’ve been the end of Arne Slot as Liverpool manager.”

When providing more details on why FSG would have had no choice but to axe Slot if Liverpool lost to West Ham, he added: “It seems crazy to say, but you can’t keep losing games and it gets to the point where there is a breaking point no matter how much belief you have in him.

“I think you needed to see a win and a performance; thankfully, I do think that you got both.”

Football Insider, meanwhile, are reporting that Liverpool have ‘made a new Slot sack decision’ as the club are “very much behind” him.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has expanded on this verdict, saying: “There’s no chance of Klopp going back, it would be a huge surprise.

“I know it has been suggested a couple of times, but I don’t think that’s a possibility, largely because the Liverpool board are very much behind Slot.

“There’s no great desire to get rid of the manager. These results have come as a bit of a shock to the system at Liverpool, but nobody’s above a poor run.

“It’s easy to get carried away with things like this, they’ve been brought back down to earth, but they’re backing the manager to turn things around.

“West Ham was a great fixture for them. It’s still one they had to come through and win, but it was a good platform for them to bounce back and restore some good feeling.

“So no, any talk about Klopp coming back would be a surprise because by all accounts, Slot will remain their manager for the foreseeable future.”