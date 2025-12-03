Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided his ‘dream signing’ heading into next year as he feels Harry Kane ‘could be the difference maker’.

The Blues have emerged as credible contenders to win the Premier League this season, while they are also in a strong position in the Champions League and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

At the weekend, Maresca‘s side were unfortunate not to beat Arsenal and arguably would have claimed all three points had Moises Caicedo not been sent off before the interval.

This leaves Chelsea third in the Premier League table, but they are only six points adrift of Arsenal and could close the gap on their London rivals on Wednesday night.

To boost their chances of winning a major trophy this season, Chelsea could opt to enter the market for a signing and they are among the clubs linked with Kane.

The former Spurs star is showing no sign of slowing down and has been in remarkable form for Bayern Munich this season.

Kane has an exit clause in his contract that permits him to leave Bayern Munich for around £57m next summer, and he has been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Now, a transfer insider on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has explained why Kane is Chelsea’s ‘dream signing’.

They said: ‘Enzo Maresca’s dream signing for Chelsea is Harry Kane from Bayern Munich according to club sources.

‘Kane is a proven goal-scorer, a leader on the pitch, and his experience could be the difference maker in @ChelseaFC’s quest for the Premier League and Champions League titles. Enzo knows that bringing in Harry Kane would not only elevate the squad but also send a message to the league that Chelsea means business.

‘Convincing the board won’t be easy. Kane’s age, his hefty wages, and the length of his contract are all hurdles. But when you consider the impact he could have, it’s worth the investment. A player of his calibre doesn’t come around often.

‘If #CFC want to compete at the highest level, they need to take bold steps. Enzo believes Harry Kane could be that step.’

Kane could potentially replace Nicolas Jackson, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the striker and Chelsea “will part ways” even if he leaves Bayern Munich next year.

“In the end, the deal was agreed as a loan with an obligation to buy for €65 million [£57m], triggered if Jackson played more than 40 matches of at least 45 minutes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“That clause is already impossible to activate because of the minutes he has played and because he is travelling to AFCON with Senegal. Bayern can still choose to sign him permanently for €65 million, but it would have to be renegotiated.

“What I am told is that Bayern are happy with Jackson’s contribution so far, but they want to take their time.

“Spending that amount is significant for Bayern, so no decision will be made in December or January. The club want to focus on the season and believe they can be competitive in all competitions.

“What I can also say is that the relationship between Jackson and Chelsea is over. Even if Bayern do not sign him permanently and he returns to Chelsea, they will still look for a different solution.

“There is interest from Italy and elsewhere in England – clubs like Aston Villa wanted him last summer – but the message is clear: Chelsea and Jackson will part ways.”