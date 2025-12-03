Ex-Liverpool and Spurs star Brad Friedel has explained why he thinks Manchester City will “catch” Arsenal and win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they are also in a strong position in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

This is helped by their current 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but Mikel Arteta‘s side have dropped points in two of their last three Premier League games.

This has enabled Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa to close in on Arsenal, who will extend their lead at the summit if they beat Brentford on Wednesday night.

Ahead of this game, Man City earned three points in a remarkable nine-goal thriller against Fulham, with Pep Guardiola’s side surviving a real scare to win 5-4.

Now, former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Man City to “catch” Arsenal because they are “going to start coming up”, while the Gunners could struggle juggling several competitions if they suffer the “wrong injuries”.

“I think Man City will catch Arsenal. I think Arsenal are the best team right now, I think they play the best football,” Friedel said on talkSPORT.

“But I think when it gets to March and April and they’re still going in Europe and the FA Cup if they get one or two of the wrong injuries.

“Man City has already fallen down they’re on the mend, they’ve had their psychological dip and I think they’re going to start coming up.”

Arteta is on the verge of celebrating his sixth anniversary as Arsenal boss but for all the progress they have made under his tenure, the FA Cup in his first season remains the only major trophy success.

When asked whether he thinks Mikel Arteta should face the sack if Arsenal do not win silverware this season, Friedel responded: “That’s only an answer for someone who is there day to day.

“Are the players still behind him are they still earning money are they getting other goals accomplished within the club.”

Man City were 5-1 ahead against Fulham, but Marco Silva’s side produced a stunning comeback as they came close to earning an unlikely point.

Speaking post-match, City boss Pep Guardiola explained why he thinks his side did “incredible things” against Fulham.

“Did you enjoy that, guys?” Guardiola said on Man City’s dramatic win against Fulham.

“It’s the Premier League, you can’t control, it’s the Premier League. I know you’re going to ask what happened, and I don’t have an answer.

“It’s the emotion, it’s the football. Why you do this, why you do that? But I’m sorry to tell you, we made incredible things today, incredible, because I know how difficult that team is.

“We proved it and scored the goals that we score and the quality we have done. Erling had a chance for 6-3 and immediately later, 5-4.

“And when that happens, it’s just a question of survival. Don’t tell me how, the players don’t know either. At the end we take it.”