Mikel Arteta has revealed which Arsenal transfer is “forbidden”, while the Gunners have reportedly had an ‘offer rejected’ for a teenager.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2025/26 campaign as they are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions. They have not lost since they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at the end of August.

This form has seen the north London outfit move clear of their rivals at the top of the Premier League table, while they are in a strong position in the Champions League and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal’s immense work in the transfer window has set them up to end their trophy drought this season, with Mikel Arteta‘s side having quality options in every position after spending around £250m in the summer to complete their squad.

Now, it would take a special player to improve Arsenal’s first XI, but it has been suggested that they could let one or two players leave in January to balance the books.

Gabriel Jesus is a contender to move elsewhere as he could be behind Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino in the pecking order once he’s back fit, but Leandro Trossard won’t be going anywhere.

Trossard has proven an inspired signing for Arsenal since joining the Premier League giants for around £27m in 2023 as he has surpassed expectations at the Emirates.

The Belgium international’s form did dip last season and it was expected that he would be phased out this season, but he has returned to form in recent weeks and has been one of Arsenal’s top performers.

Trossard contributed a goal and an assist as Arsenal beat Spurs 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Arteta claiming post-match that he is “forbidden” from leaving.

“For me it was forbidden for him to leave. No chance,” Arteta told reporters after his side beat Spurs 4-1.

“I know the player that he is, and surrounded with the players that we have, he’s a player that is going to make a difference for us. I fully agree.

“It was one of the best games, so aggressive with and without the ball, so effective, he could have scored another one or two goals, and he was involved in so many positive actions.

“So that’s what we need. As I said, I think individually the players were excellent today.”

Arsenal are also said to be planning for the future as a report from Africa Foot claims they have had an ‘offer rejected’ AJ Auxerre starlet Elyes Saidi, who is said to be the ‘most promising’ talent at the club.

Arsenal are said to be ‘courting’ the U17 Morocco international, but AJ Auxerre are currently looking to ‘protect their prized asset’.