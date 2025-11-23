An old Liverpool ‘policy’ has been ‘ruined by the costliest albatross who literally does nothing’. One fan would ‘sell him for half the money right now’.

And Ibrahima Konate is taking the p*ss if he thinks he’s off to Real Madrid…

Scouse meltdown incoming

Can’t wait for the mornings mailbox

Paul, Manchester

Alexander the great?

One hundred and twenty five million pounds sterling. 8 passes, 1 foul, 1 cross, 1 (awful) shot. Looked absolutely buzzing when he got hooked too. More throw on attackers tactical genius from Slot.

Another non-performance from 500k a week Salah. Zero “famous” Anfield atmosphere. And the less said about Konate the better. He’d struggle at Real Oviedo, never mind Real Madrid. The front of the mope giving it “who me?” when he got hooked too.

My word. Absolutely f**king hilarious, certainly softened the blow of the Cobblers getting humped by Cardiff.

RHT/TS x

Slot’s lost the plot

This performance reminds me of the last days of Brendan.

Players have lost confidence.

Chiesa put on as a savior, despite slot not liking him at all.

Konate, Real Madrid? Have a laugh lad, you’ll be lucky to play for tranmere next

Why do you persist on playing kerkhez ? Don’t want to be seen as making a poor signing.

I hate to say this but slot has lost it. I’ve resisted but this is a new low.

Bye Slot.

Kind Regards

Ade

While it’s normal for managers to go through a rough patch, this is starting to feel self inflicted.

Playing Szobo at RB is sheer stupidity at this point but it seems the manager relishes every opportunity to put him there with Slot eagerly justifying his decision before the game by claiming Gomez isn’t ready to start despite him ignoring every opportunity to give him game time.

If Gomez can’t play when we have a crisis at RB or when Konate is crap then when will he ever get his opportunity? Weirdly enough he has no problem throwing a half-fit Isak into the team when he has done nothing to justify his place in the team.

His team selection betrays the fact he has no idea how to fix this and he’s simply hoping that putting all his star players in the team will magically solve all the problems. I think it’s a myth that he brought calm and order to Klopp’s system as I have lost count of the number of times he’s crammed as many attackers as he can on the pitch as if he’s playing FIFA leaving us with no clear structure. I can’t recall a time it ever worked but he keeps doing it because he’s a coward who can’t take off players like Salah or Gakpo when it really matters.

Another area of concern is the lack of opportunities for our young players. It was said he loves developing young players but I struggle to think of one who has thrived under him. Even the young guys we bought (Florian and Kerkez) are struggling under him. Infact he’s notable contribution has been sending away our promising youngsters (Quansah and Elliot) simply because he won’t give them opportunities

I always wondered what would have been had Rodgers not bottled the league that time but the answer it seems is not great.

Rodgers was riding on Suarez’s brilliance and it seems Slot did the same with Salah last year.

The warning signs were there from MD1 but yet here we are looking worse with each passing game.

Philip Correa

Liverpool might need GPS to find a win

I’d like to personally thank Liverpool for yesterday’s performance, which was so generous it should qualify as a charitable donation. Nottingham Forest must still be blinking in disbelief, like someone who walked into a bank for change and walked out owning the building.

I’m not sure what was more impressive: Liverpool’s commitment to losing every 50–50 duel, their brave attempt at rebranding pressing as “politely jogging near people,” or the innovative tactical setup of “hope Isak figures it out.” Spoiler: he did not.

Arne Slot’s men spent so long camped in Forest’s half without scoring that I started wondering if we were about to see the Premier League debut of squatter’s rights. The whole thing had the energy of a team playing five-a-side after eating too much jollof: lots of passion, zero composure, heavy legs absolutely everywhere.

Forest, bless them, needed a gentle nudge to topple a supposed title defence. Liverpool, meanwhile, played like the universe had quietly unplugged them and nobody noticed until it was too late.

Anyway, if this is the new normal, I’ll bring popcorn. Watching a reigning champion get slapped around by lower-table ambition is the kind of comedy the league doesn’t produce nearly enough.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (It all carries an oddly familiar energy… like a certain 2013/14 implosion from a team whose fall from champions to chaos was so spectacular it’s still studied today. Can’t think of their name. Rhymes with… something.)

He has until January

You will be inundated with LFC emails, I’m sure.

My thoughts are the board will give Slot until Jan to turn it around, if not, he will be let go with a hearty handshake and forever thanks for winning the league.

Main f**k up is the pursuit and, eventual, arrival of Isak.

Our strict ‘No c****’ policy ruined by the costliest albatross who literally does nothing for us. Honestly, I would sell him for half the money right now. (Wirtz, however, seems legitimately lovely and talented, just maybe not the league for him).

Jota’s death is still on their minds, and I don’t think Slot is the manager needed for the horrific fall out caused by this (Klopp would have been potentially).

I’m still rather upbeat abt things, I don’t know why. If after Klopp left you said ‘You can win the league next year but fall apart the season after, or have two good cup runs with two top four finishes.’ Then I would much rather the former.

Chin up LFC fans, we won the league somehow last year and next season it could all change again.

David (Maybe a ban on comments for a while would weed out the three trolls with multiple accounts talking to each other and nobody else?) Molby, Shrews.

Why throw all the attackers on?

Does Slot’s tactic of throwing all the attacking players on actually make us more likely to score?

Josh Jhb

Gotta take it

Well the rot continues. In the best of times we couldn’t beat Madrid and yet we did that a few weeks ago. I told my wife I’d switch off the TV at 0-3 but you have to watch them struggle/fail if you watch them win. It was painful, it might continue to be painful but watch i shall.

Nik (champions 6 months ago…) Paris

Are Liverpool a laughing stock yet?

F365 and the mailbox have been debating whether Liverpool were in crisis or not for weeks now.

Now that that question is well and truly put to bed following Nottingham Forest battering them at Anfield, can we move the question on to what it actually should be now?

Are Liverpool a laughingstock yet?

Anon