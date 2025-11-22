It really is Marc Guehi or bust for Liverpool after their latest transfer blow.

The Premier League champions, as you surely know already, missed out on signing the England centre-back on deadline day after agreeing a fee with Crystal Palace.

Marc Guehi in the 2025/26 Premier League

1.20 interceptions per 90 minutes

5.40 clearances per 90

2.20 tackles per 90

65.9% aerial duels won

The Eagles could not secure a replacement in time after Igor Julio snubbed them for West Ham, leaving Liverpool short at the back and unable to take Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate out of the firing line if they hit a bad run of form… which they did six games into the season.

Guehi remains a top target for Arne Slot, and he remains a very appealing signing with his Palace contract set to expire at the end of the season.

There are a host of top centre-backs with contracts expiring in 2026, including Guehi, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, and Liverpool’s very own Konate.

Konate’s contract situation is already enough to make signing Guehi absolutely crucial. But now the Reds have reportedly been snubbed by their top alternative.

Liverpool not on Upamecano’s transfer shortlist

According to German football expert Christian Falk, Upamecano is only interested in extending his Bayern contract, or speaking to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid, in particular, are desperate to sign a top centre-back and are keen to exploit the free-agent market. They have been linked with Konate for a long time, but Upamecano is someone Xabi Alonso rates highly.

Falk said: “It’s not good news for Liverpool fans – sorry for that! We have heard that there are just three clubs in the Frenchman’s mind for the future.

“First of all, Bayern Munich… the Bundesliga champions are a little bit confident that they will get the centre-half to sign a new contract. However, failing that, there are two clubs that interest Upamecano – otherwise, no Premier League clubs are on the list – and these are Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Both outfits are interested in the 27-year-old because he’s currently on track to be a free agent next year.

“Xabi Alonso’s side, in particular, are especially keen as they’re going to need new defenders. I heard there will be talks with Antonio Rudiger in January to decide if he’ll get a new contract. David Alaba, likewise, will be a free agent in the summer.

“But that’s not to suggest PSG are anything but very interested in Upamecano. They want to build a team that almost mimics the French national side. Upamecano, a French national, would fit perfectly into this vision, and they can afford to meet his financial demands.”

PSG seem well positioned to swoop in if Upamecano cannot agree fresh terms with Bayern, but Falk adds that the German champions are confident, as the French defender loves playing for Vincent Kompany.

He added: “That all said, I have heard that the Bundesliga winner is also really a fan of Vincent Kompany, and he loves to work with the Belgian head coach.

“So, this is the big chance for Bayern Munich in this poker game. It’s still open, but there are three clubs in a position to sign Upamecano.”

It really is Guehi or bust for Liverpool now

If Upamecano’s only options are Bayern, Madrid, and PSG, then Liverpool really, really cannot mess up their Guehi pursuit.

The Crystal Palace captain has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and England’s most important player in that position.

Liverpool already cocked up by waiting until the final hours of the summer transfer window to make an acceptable bid for Guehi. Sure, it might feel a bit backwards to spend £35 million-plus on a player in the final year of his contract, but after selling Jarell Quansah, the only depth behind Van Dijk and Konate was 18-year-old new boy Giovanni Leoni and the injury-prone Joe Gomez.

Konate’s form this season has been concerning, and he has even rubbed off on Van Dijk. Having failed to sign Guehi and provide sufficient depth, Liverpool have paid the price.

Now that Upamecano is reportedly unattainable, getting Guehi signed has never been so crucial. And foreign clubs can negotiate a pre-contract with him in January…

