Man Utd eye hijack of two top Liverpool targets with Fernandes on ‘list’ of potential sacrifices

Man Utd are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of January, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m in the summer transfer window as they looked to give Ruben Amorim the tools to have a better season than last term.

Man Utd finished 15th in 2024/25 but, after an inconsistent start, the Red Devils appear to be finding their feet under the Portuguese head coach with a five-match unbeaten run.

Their form has moved them up to seventh in the Premier League table, one place above defending champions Liverpool, and only four points behind second-placed Man City.

And now there are clear indications that Man Utd are looking to go again in the January transfer market as they look to build on a positive couple of months on the pitch.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bournemouth winger Semenyo and Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi, with the latter being pulled out of an Anfield medical over the summer, and the Daily Mail insists that Man Utd are keeping tabs on the duo too.

A report in the Daily Mail wrote: ‘Antoine Semenyo is one to watch, even if Liverpool are viewed as frontrunners in that particular pursuit, and expect United to be watching Marc Guehi’s situation with interest given his contract will be six months from expiring.

‘A centre back is on the agenda with limited progress made on extending Harry Maguire’s deal, which expires in the summer. He will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad in around six weeks’ time as things stand.’

After not being quite as effective for Man Utd so far this season, our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes ‘faces scrutiny and is on United’s list of players they need to replace in the next two to three years.’

Despite previously rejecting any advances from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, Man Utd head coach Amorim ‘may not shield him from a potential sale if a lucrative offer arrives’.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the winter transfer window plan at Man Utd with a midfielder still top of their list.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

Romano added: “But Amorim sends a clear message also in public talking about January. First of all, he says the window will be open and there is the possibility they will do something. So, not closing the doors to the opportunity to bring in new players, and it’s already an update for Man Utd. But he also says, ‘I don’t want players for the short-term.’

“Amorim is not bringing in a player for just a few months. A player will join Man Utd only if they believe the player could be an option for the long-term. They don’t want to add a player just in terms of numbers, also because Man Utd have one competition this season plus the FA Cup incoming, and they want to focus on the Premier League.

“They already have several players. So, if someone joins in January, it will be a player who Man Utd can trust for the present but also for the future.”