Man City FFP: Citizens ‘very much in the dark’ over decision timeline as announcement is ‘complicated’

Man City are “very much in the dark” about when they will hear the verdict in the Premier League FFP case, according to reports.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Pep Guardiola last season after winning the Premier League title in each of their previous four campaigns.

Guardiola’s side, who are currently second in the Premier League after 11 matches, have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City boss Guardiola said in February that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

Guardiola said: “In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.

“Because in the last 10 years we are third [for net spend], but in the last five even with what we won we are behind the top six teams so I’m sorry for the comments and that is why I don’t agree.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Tottenham.

“Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons but even with that I know this club, it is always ‘just about the money.’”

And now former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists that the Citizens are “very much in the dark”, like the rest of us, when it comes to a decision date on their charges.

Borson told Football Insider: “It looks to me as if they really have very little control of the process from the panel. They didn’t put in place the sorts of deadlines that maybe they should have done.

“That’s left them very much in the dark as to when the decision is coming, and in that scenario, you have just got to carry on the business because what can you do?

“You can’t just sit around pausing everything. You have to make decisions, make progress and go about your business, so that’s what they’re doing.”

Borson added: “I do think it’s going to be very complicated timing wise to be putting the decision out during the season.

“Also, if you look at it from a timing perspective, you start to put it out in December, we all know that the world slows down mid-December. People go into Christmas mode. And again, this does not feel like something that can be thrown into that mix.

“I mean, ordinarily you would definitely have expected it to be out by now. You definitely would have expected it to be before the end of the year.

“If it doesn’t come in this international break, then honestly, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s any clear understanding as to why it would not be out by now.”