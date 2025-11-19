Owen Hargreaves likens ‘overperforming’ Man Utd man to Liverpool star Mo Salah

Former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves has likened Red Devils summer signing Bryan Mbeumo to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Man Utd spent around £200m in the summer transfer market on new attackers with Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joining.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring seven league goals between them.

The Red Devils top goalscorer in the Premier League this season is Mbeumo on five goals with Sesko and Cunha contributing just three between them.

And Hargreaves has been impressed by Mbeumo, who was signed from Brentford for £71m in the summer, and he insists the Cameroon international reminds him of Liverpool star Salah.

Hargreaves said of Mbeumo: “I think his biggest attribute is that he gives real quality. He reminds me of Mohamed Salah in and around the box.

READ: Antoine Semenyo to Man Utd makes no sense until Amorim addresses biggest problem position

“When he gets the ball, he has a clear picture of exactly what he wants to do. Whether the finish is near post or back post, he almost shows no emotion.

“It’s just business in and around the box, and I love that. You can play it into his feet, he can dribble. [Peter] Crouch mentioned his touch and how sharp he is but technically, I don’t think he gets enough credit.

“People talk about his goal-scoring and rightly so, but he is an exceptional football player.

“Many players have come to Manchester United with big names and struggled with the pressure but that hasn’t been the case with Mbeumo.”

Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke reckons Mbeumo has “overperformed” since signing with Cunha not living up to expectations just yet.

Yorke told Snabbare: “It’s been better, but I still think Manchester United can improve.

“Mbuemo has been good. Cunha has shown it in moments but I don’t think he has been as effective as when he played at Wolves.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea ‘launches offensive’ for Marcus Rashford in ‘threat to Barcelona’

👉 Ex-ref Dean backs Rooney’s Man Utd conspiracy theory over Man City’s 2012 title win

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd decision on Zirkzee after ‘good news’ about Sesko; Lavia to Old Trafford?

“In the summer, Cunha was the signing that excited me. If anyone was going to give me that wow factor, it was Cunha. He hasn’t quite lived up to that just yet.

“I think there are spells in games where you see a glimpse of the things he has done but he’s not been dominating games like what I saw from him when he was playing for Wolves.

“If he can show that sort of drive, the skills, the vision and score those sorts of goals in a United shirt then I will say wow, that’s the guy we bought from Wolves.

“From what I’ve seen of him so far, it’s potentially there. We know what he’s capable of doing. He just needs to do it more consistently. We’ve only seen little spells.

“Mbeumo on the other hand, I think he’s overperformed on what I thought he would produce in all honesty.

“I wasn’t quite sure about him coming to United but you’ve got to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I did.

“I think he’s playing at another level since coming to United, and United have improved based on adding Cunha and Mbeumo to the team.”