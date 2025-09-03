How Liverpool could have guaranteed Marc Guehi transfer after ‘medical scanner’ reveal

A deal to sign Marc Guehi would have “certainly happened” if Liverpool had increased their offer for the Crystal Palace captain, according to reports.

The Reds signed Alexander Isak on deadline day in a huge deal that could end up being worth £130m to add to the headline-grabbing signings of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

A deal for Guehi would have topped off their summer nicely but a deal fell through at the last minute after Crystal Palace failed to get the necessary replacements through the door.

Crystal Palace were trying to get towards £50m for the England international over the summer with Liverpool sticking to their £35m valuation of a player in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

There were reports that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner even threatened to quit if chairman Steve Parish sanctioned the Guehi sale without adequate reinforcements.

And Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol insists Liverpool could have simply bid more than £35m to secure a deal earlier.

Solhekol told Sky Sports: “The move would have gone through if Palace had been able to sign a centre-back who could slot into the side in place of Guehi. Glasner was willing to accept a player like Manuel Akanji but he ended up moving to Inter Milan and when moves for other targets got nowhere, Parish felt he had to act in the best interests of Palace.

“Palace did sign 19-year-old Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse for £23m. He is one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe, but he is not the finished article yet and someone with more experience was needed as well.

“The move would also have certainly happened if Liverpool had been willing to increase their offer. Liverpool were unwilling to bid against themselves and had no intention of offering more than £35m.”

Solhekol’s colleague at Sky Sports, Rob Dorsett, has revealed that Guehi found out the deal to Liverpool was off while inside the “medical scanner”.

Dorsett said: “I have a lot of sympathy for Palace here, knowing they have one of their best players, their talisman, their captain, who is worth an awful lot more than £35m, potentially leaving for nothing next summer. Or they sell him, get £35m for the club, and upset Glasner.

“In the end it’s Guehi who is very upset having missed out on his dream move to Liverpool and the circumstances in which it happened. I’ve been told he was actually in the medical scanner, undergoing his Liverpool medical, when he was told the deal was off.”