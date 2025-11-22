Record-breaking Man Utd transfer in tatters as Real Madrid star’s new contract is ‘already closed’

Man Utd could have to move on to other targets as dream summer target Vinicius Junior is set to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu with reports of tension brewing between him and Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

As well as speculation about his relationship with the Spaniard, there are claims that he wants a new deal at Real Madrid to take him onto the same money as French superstar Kylian Mbappe, which has led to new contract talks stalling.

Vinicius Junior, who has contributed five goals and four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions, caused a scene when he was substituted by Alonso in the El Clasico against Barcelona last month.

On his way off the pitch, he reportedly said: “Me? Coach? Coach, me? It’s always me. I’m leaving the team. It’s better I leave.”

Although he issued an apology in the following days, it sparked rumours that it could be unlikely that Real Madrid will start next season with Vinicius Junior still at the club.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed earlier this month that there had been a ‘complete breakdown’ in contract talks with Real Madrid ‘now open to a sale’.

Tavolieri wrote on the Swiss Sky website: ‘A major upheaval is brewing in Madrid. According to several reliable sources, Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks. The tension between the Brazilian international and coach Xabi Alonso is so high that a source close to the Real Madrid dressing room told us it was “very difficult to imagine Vinícius still at Madrid next season.”

‘Real Madrid, aware of the growing interest in their prized asset, is now open to a sale as early as the summer of 2026. According to our sources, the most likely scenario is a government offer from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian would then choose his preferred club within the Saudi Pro League. Aware of the enormous budget this could entail, some Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, are observing from a distance, unwilling to get involved in the matter. To be continued… ‘

That saw Man Utd linked to a €200m summer transfer with claims on Friday that one of the Red Devils’ sponsors was willing to ‘cover the cost’ of a record-breaking deal.

However, Spanish newspaper AS (via Tribuna) have been told by sources close to the club that a deal between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new contract is ‘already closed’.

One source told the Spanish outlet: “They have spoken recently and a solution is on the way to reaching a final agreement.”

