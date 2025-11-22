Romano reveals Arsenal decision on Lewis-Skelly exit with Gunners close to one of three deals

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are “not considering an exit” for Myles Lewis-Skelly in the winter transfer market.

The Gunners have had a good start to the new Premier League season under Mikel Arteta with Arsenal targeting their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table with Arteta’s side four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and a further four points in front of defending champions Liverpool.

The Gunners brought in eight new players in the summer transfer window to improve their squad depth with Arsenal having two good players for most positions on the pitch.

That is true of their left-back position with Lewis-Skelly, who was a regular under Arteta last season, being kept out of the team by Riccardo Calafiori.

The 19-year-old, who had a breakthrough campaign in 2024/25, is yet to start a Premier League match this season but has made 12 appearances in total in all competitions.

READ: The two ridiculous Arsenal facts which sum up Arteta contract transformation inspired by Liverpool ‘goal’

Lewis-Skelly will be hoping for regular football in order to have a chance of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad but Romano has ruled out the Arsenal left-back leaving in the January transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My information is that Arsenal, and with maximum respect to all the colleagues who have their own information, but my information is that Arsenal, at this stage, are not considering an exit for Lewis-Skelly.

“Arsenal see Lewis-Skelly as an absolutely important and crucial player. Obviously in that position there is also Ricardo Calafiori but he also had some injuries in the recent years and so Arsenal don’t want to face any risk of having players out and being in emergency situation in the second half of the season.

“I think would be absolutely obvious to have interest from some clubs because Lewis-Skelly is one of the best youngsters in the world, so it’s absolutely normal and obvious to have this kind of reports, but in terms of reality in terms of possibilities for the boy to leave the club, I’m not aware of that.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Tottenham, Manchester City, Garnacho, Farke, Milan, Sheffield derby

👉 Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five predictions ahead of the North London Derby from Wright et al.

👉 Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £132m offer to Arsenal star with ‘clear conviction’ amid Vini Jr, Rodrygo links

As Arsenal approach the January transfer window, Romano has revealed that the Gunners are concentrating on giving a trio of existing players new deals.

Romano added: “I can tell you the agreement is very close. Saka, Rice and Timber, these three contracts are absolutely important for Arsenal and they want to get it done as soon as possible. The priority is to Saka then Timber and then, more calm, for Rice because his contract is still very long.

“The agreement is very well advanced, is very close to being completed and is, I would say, at the final stages. There are still some points to clarify and some details to fix, so it’s not signed but I’m not sharing anything negative here.

“I’m absolutely more than positive on this one. I think Saka will sign this new contract very soon. The agreement is at the final stages. Saka wants to stay.”