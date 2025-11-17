Romano reveals Arsenal are focusing on three deals ahead of the January transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal will be focusing on three new contracts ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to the new season with Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders currently four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and a further four points in front of defending champions Liverpool.

Arsenal spent over £250m on eight new signings in the summer transfer window but there have been rumours that the Gunners could look to spend more as they take advantage of their current lofty position.

However, Romano insists that Arsenal will be mainly concentrating on securing the long-term future of more first-team players after William Saliba signed a new contract recently.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Arsenal, guys, the focus is on contracts because Arsenal did a fantastic job in the summer transfer window. Arsenal will have a new man as part of their recruitment team, and he’s going to come from Italy.

“Same as Andrea Berta, who was the director at Atletico Madrid but is Italian. And another Italian man is coming to Arsenal, and that is Maurizio Micheli.

READ: The multinational stars England may lose in eligibility fights include Liverpool pair and Arsenal teenager

“Maurizio Micheli is one of the key figures at Napoli. Now he’s going to leave the club with immediate effect. He’s already communicated his intention to go to Arsenal. Micheli is one of those men who, together with the former director Cristiano Giuntoli, helped Napoli build some of their best signings in recent years – such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae. Always a leading figure when it’s time to scout players and decide who is the right signing.

“Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on new contracts. For Arsenal, contracts are very, very important. We saw that because they extended the contract of William Saliba. They did a very good job with Myles Lewis-Skelly and with Ethan Nwaneri. So Arsenal are always on point when it’s about new contracts and I wanted to mention three more.

“For Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are making very good progress. There is a negotiation ongoing, but the exchange is quite positive between Arsenal and Saka’s camp over a new contract. Saka wants to stay. Arsenal obviously want Saka to stay. So the conversation is very good at this stage between Saka and Arsenal.

“Jurrien Timber: conversations underway between the Dutch defender and Arsenal over a new contract. So also in this case, talks are ongoing. Arteta is a big fan of the player. Timber is helping in several positions. Arsenal believe that his potential is still huge. He is already doing fantastic, but he can do even better in the future. And so Arsenal want to give him a new deal as soon as possible, and the conversation is well underway with Saka and with Timber.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alonso ‘accepts’ Arsenal offer for Real Madrid star as Gunners ‘will pay’ £35m in £105m double swoop

👉 England: Keane hits out at ‘soft’ Three Lions star; backs Tuchel to snub Arsenal man for three reasons

👉 Arsenal in ‘advanced talks’ over two deals as Romano claims one star wants to end career with Gunners

“So let’s follow these two situations because Arsenal are really working hard on them.

“And then what’s next? Now the priorities are Saka and Timber. Don’t forget that they also gave a new salary to David Raya – same length of the contract but higher salary to make him happy. He was already happy, but to make him happier and reward him as he deserved, as Raya is doing fantastic for Arsenal this season and not only.

“After all of this, not today or tomorrow as it’s going to take time, but in Arsenal’s plans there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice. Arsenal also want to discuss with Rice and offer him a new deal. It’s part of the plans, it’s part of the conversation. So let’s follow that situation because also Rice is going to be one of the names being mentioned internally for a new, deserved contract.”