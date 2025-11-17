Liverpool submit very generous ‘final offer’ to Reds star as Real Madrid continue ‘flirting’

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been sent a ‘final offer’ from the Reds as they give him one last chance to renew his contract, according to reports.

The Reds centre-back has come in for lots of criticism this term, although he’s not the only one in Arne Slot’s side, with Liverpool currently eighth in the Premier League.

After winning the Premier League title in Slot’s first season, Liverpool have lost five of their last six matches in the league to put them eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold last season, Konate is being linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June.

Liverpool are still trying to renew his deal with the France international showing what he’s capable off in the second part of last campaign.

While on international duty with France, Konate denied that Liverpool have offered him a new deal but admitted discussions were still ongoing.

READ: The multinational stars England may lose in eligibility fights include Liverpool pair and Arsenal teenager

Konate said: “As for me, I’ve seen a lot of things, particularly in the media. I saw that Liverpool made me a new offer recently.

“I don’t know where that info comes from. But now, my agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and that I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon.”

But Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has told the Swiss version of Sky Sports that Liverpool have now made a very generous ‘final offer’ for Konate.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘This is a final offer. In Liverpool, Ibrahima Konaté ‘s situation is now clear: the proposal currently on the table will be the last one offered by the Reds, who believe they have been very generous with the Frenchman, who has made numerous overtures to Real Madrid in recent months… still flirting with the French national team’s rock.

‘If Konaté accepts the proposed terms, he will become one of the highest-paid players in the squad led by Arne Slot, a sign of the total confidence placed in him.

‘More than ever, the Frenchman has to make a choice: accept what he has or wait to get what he has always wanted, namely the chance to play for Real Madrid.

‘A decision is expected in the coming weeks… ‘

On joining Liverpool, Konate added in his interview on international dity: “Before my transfer was announced, the manager Jurgen Klopp warned me: ‘Your status is going to change’. A day after the announcement, my Instagram account had tripled its followers.

“In Liverpool, football means everything. The heart of this city beats to the rhythm of the Reds.

“It wasn’t so much my new surroundings that shocked me, but the sheer size of the club.

“Everything is different. After signing for Liverpool, without having even trained, I was recognised on the other side of the world on holiday with my family.

“I discovered quickly that the media pressure is huge. A bad performance can have serious repercussions, whereas at RB Leipzig, our every move wasn’t scrutinised. The football is different, too. Unforgiving. The slightest mistake is seriously punished.”