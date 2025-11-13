Are Liverpool speedrunning Manchester United’s descent into a banter club? They have spent a lot of money to get this rubbish.

Are Liverpool copying Manchester United again?

Long-time United fan, long-time Liverpool hater. And nothing pleases me more than to see the downfall of Liverpool this season for which they adapted the exact playbook United used for their downfall, but over just a few months rather than a few seasons.

Step 1: Give 350-400k contracts to old players who will be a burden to the club long term. Liverpool saw United throw 350-400k at Rashford, De Gea, Sanchez, Sancho, Pogba & other contracts to Jones, Lingard etc and thought, let’s do that and wasted that money with stupid 350-400k contracts for Salah, Isak, Wirtz & VVD.

Step 2: Pay 3x the value of a player, just cos. United with Antony, Maguire etc. Liverpool with Wirtz & Isak. They aren’t worth a 100m combined, and never were. Predicted at the start of the season Wirtz will flop and Salah is finished, and have not been proven wrong yet.

Step 3: Back the wrong manager. Arne Slot if David Moyes with extra steps. Was able to ride Klopp’s team for a year to win the league, but now we reset to the mean, and Slot is showing his full capabilities as a manager, which is a worse version of ETH.

Step 4: Sell off your players and replace them with crap. On current form, TAA, Diaz & Nunez are all MILES better than Frimpong/Kerkez, Wirtz, Isak etc. Spent 400m and downgraded the team. That is a Manchester United special.

Thanks for ruining everything that Klopp worked so hard to build. Love to see it. So yeah, looks like the good old days are over for Liverpool, and terrible decision after terrible decision has led them to where they truly belong, below Manchester United :D.

Cheers

Aman

Liverpool fan saw this coming in August

It is November 12th as I write this today; three months ago on 12 August I sent the following to the mailbox:

“I swear this is not disingenuous sandbagging to alleviate pressure from a big spend (or potential ridicule from rival clubs’ supporters), it’s only an honest assessment from what I see taking place, and what I think will happen. And that is, simply, that I don’t believe Liverpool are title favorites. Don’t get me wrong, we’re absolutely in with a shout and I reckon we’re built now (with pieces presumably still to come, in this or future windows) to contend for many, many seasons to come. I just don’t know if I truly believe 2025-26 is our year to instantly gel and win it again at first time of asking. I say “first time of asking” because I don’t ever recall being title favorites in the prem era, full stop.”

Worrr, mailbox posterity.

I’m not prescient nor do I have a crystal ball, but I’m a pretty sensible supporter (even if I’m not always a sensible human being). And I do believe there are a lot of other sensible Liverpool supporters out there (sorry, not you Darren, even though we half-share certain thoughts on expectations for this season).

I believe we’ll still get to 21 in the top flight well before any other club(s) will, it just won’t be happening this year. We’ve still a crispy gold lion on the shirt sleeve despite the stumbles. We’ll go again.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (To the Icelandic Liverpool fan I met in Hong Kong the day after Palace knocked us out the Carabao, we did say we’d take two from the next three (with Villa, Madrid and City to come). Well we’ve gone and done that haven’t we. Chin up. And good luck to Iceland for your WC qualies.)

Liverpool fans need to take it too…

Really interesting mail from Gofezo, who is, I believe, a very old head here. And it shows.

Whilst I disagree with some of what he says, he says it in a reasoned and reasonable way. Also interesting, and relevant I feel, was some mope from The West Country screaming down the phone on t’wireless earlier this morning – the usual PGMOL conspiracy nonsense, expressed in the usual baseless and confrontational fashion so beloved of the majority of Liverpool “fans”. He followed a Scouse guy whose view was much more reasonable, and expressed more reasonably. Adds credence to my views on people who have f**k all to do with the location of the team they support if nothing else. But I digress.

The central point here is something that has eluded the vast majority of people who have selected Liverpool FC as the star to which they have hitched their (Cornish) wagon. Namely: if you act like insufferable pr*cks when your team is doing well, expect to get the boot put in hard when things go awry (that’s if you have the balls to show up in the comments at all – comments that you’ve been ever-present, and unpleasant, in through the whole of last season and the start of this).

Try following Gofezo’s lead and act like a grown up, might find the general discourse a bit more enjoyable. You just don’t see/hear the kind of aggravated lunacy from other fanbases in this country. Well, apart from an ever growing contingent of Arsenal fans, which is arguably worse, since they have zero grounds for it. At least Liverpool have won stuff in living memory. But that’s another story for another day.

Finally, also for another day, but I do feel a good hard look at Mo ‘One Trick’ Salah is long overdue, especially since said trick has seemingly finally fallen victim to Old Father Time. Maybe help young Bradley out if you’re contributing f**k all going forward? Perhaps a reasonable kopite could pick up that baton and give us all a fan view rooted in reality

RHT/TS

Sack the Liverpool sporting director

Richard Hughes has failed and a P45 must be the consequences.

Signing five players and no one of them has improved the title-winning team except Ekitike and even he has now picked Nunez boots without his work rate to show for it.

Why can the management gives the Klopp man that help us rebuild our old midfielders with young and skillful players, all that four players are very good signing for Liverpool.

If Slot cannot know how to used them very well in his team set up, I believed other manager will know how useful they can be in his team because they have potential and young. Sack Hughes and replaces him with that Klopp man.

Mudashiru LFC, Ibadan (No panic button yet, but Slot has many questions to answer too)

Darren is back and no, we don’t know if he is a wind-up either…

I’m as unbiased as the next person, but the tripe being sent at me for what I thought was a fairly sensible email is too much to just let slide.

There is an absolute vendetta against Liverpool by Coote, Oliver and the rest of the referees. As far back as Pickford’s attempted murder a few years back, and Salah getting done in the UCL final against Real.

Just this year, in the opening Bournemouth game, Senesi handled the ball as the last man but Man City and Arsenal fan Michael Oliver on VAR waves this off. Then v Burnley, Ugochukwu’s should have had a red for nearly breaking MacAlister.

In the Utd robbery Mac Allister goes down with a head injury after a collision with Van Dijk. Michael Oliver doesn’t blow though, which leads to Mbeumo scoring and then Diallo has a clear handball ignored by the VAR brigade.

For people to ignore those, because they look down on my city is wrong, and there can be no other explanation than bias.

And for Isak and Wirtz, give them a break. They’re young by any standards, and being dropped into the best team in England is huge pressure that could break anyone. They’ll come good, but it would happen quicker if/when we could get someone like Zizou in.

YNWA

Darren

Cornered by offside

Not about re-litigating the Robertson offside decision but the whole point about a corner is that Offside is momentarily suspended. That is, suspended, until the attacking team strike or touch the ball after the corner kick is taken.

The wrinkle in the corner rule integration with the offside rule is that goalkeeper can be hassled on the goal line in some way or another right up until the exact moment an attacking player heads or kicks. Then the attacking player has to make himself scarce. Very scarce or some super fan in VAR will…the rest is refereeing. Anyway.

I recall the infamous incident when Shearer slapped around the Argentinian goalkeeper in 1998 and Sol Campbell had a headed goal disallowed. I had from that moment on understood the goal was disallowed for a foul on the keeper, rather than enforcement of offside offences by Shearer.

I could be wrong but this was around the time that offside rules were also getting fudged to allow referees and linesmen to ignore retreating or otherwise uninvolved players. It’s led to this confusion now, where a player not interested in touching the ball is charged with offside offences.

Based on most of the footie I’ve watched since 1998 then there’s almost always a player in an offside position at least, and perhaps in the last couple of seasons, as many as fifty instances of corner scored goals with players in close proximity to the goalkeeper. These players on corner attacks who were probably being used to wind up the keeper in various ways then curl up in foetal position is always a good laugh.

Perhaps corners could have a new rule. You are offside, if and only if, you are positioned with only the goalkeeper between you and the goal after the second touch of the ball. Thus for example you get a corner swinging in, a header knocking it down and a clever deflection off a devious goalhanger. Great entertainment!

Corners typically only occur when a defense is getting overwhelmed and the fullbacks or centerbacks are in a panic kicking the ball off the pitch. Why not extend the suspension of offside to the second touch from a corner? The defending team don’t deserve to immediately reanimate offside after clumsily kicking the ball behind their own goal line.

Dan McG LFC (there fixed the offside & corner issue)

(It's not written by Dave Tickner or it would have said Dave Tickner; the name of the author – Richard Mullan – is at the bottom of the article. It is a guest article and usually with guest articles, we encourage people to write about what they know/care about. The clue when there is a big picture of Richarlison is that it is an article about Richarlison and thus not really aimed at somebody who is oddly wound up by articles about Richarlison. Just see the picture, think 'not for me' and then move on – Ed)