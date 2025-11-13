Man Utd thoughts on Jadon Sancho revealed with final sale opportunity approaching

An insider has revealed the thoughts of Manchester United on Jadon Sancho, who is on loan with Aston Villa, with the final opportunity for his sale approaching.

Sancho has had an awful time of it at Old Trafford following his £73million move in 2021. We’re now into the fifth season since then and the winger has spent time away from United in three of them.

He’s been on loans back to Borussia Dortmund, as well as to Chelsea and Aston Villa, meaning he’s played just 83 games for United, in which he’s been directly involved in 18 goals.

In his current spell at Villa, Sancho has failed to score or assist in eight games, and was substituted off after coming on as a sub in the win over Manchester City.

With his loan set to last all season and Sancho’s United contract up beyond that spell – with an option for a one-year renewal – insider Pete O’Rourke has speculated on the Red Devils’ thoughts.

“If he’s not part of United’s plans going forward, maybe it is best that they just cut their losses on him and everybody can move on and Sancho can go and put down roots at a new club as well because, undoubtedly, there’s a top player in there,” he told Football Insider.

“His time at Man United, they spent big, big money on him, around £70million. It just doesn’t work out for either party.

“He spent most of his time at Old Trafford alone. He had a loan spell at Dortmund, Chelsea and now Villa. I think really now United are probably thinking it’s probably best for them to let him go on a free transfer and get those wages off the book.”

There have been suggestions that that is the route United will go down, with the only other option to recall him from his loan and sell him, but that would of course require a side to register their interest in him.

There is an intriguing option for Sancho, a return to Dortmund, but they don’t want to spend a fee on him.

Indeed, a separate Football Insider report has revealed that Dortmund are keen on re-signing the winger, but only if he becomes available on a free.

They would surely be one of the first sides he’d look at if he does become available, knowing the wages on offer there would be decent, if not what he was making at United.

Sancho has obviously had success at Dortmund previously – directly involved in 120 goals in 158 games, including three goals and three assists in 21 games during his last loan, after he’d struggled at United.

