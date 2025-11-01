Alan Shearer has hit out at Manchester United star Jadon Sancho after his “humiliating” start to life on loan at Aston Villa and told the winger to “get your attitude right”.

Sancho joined Man Utd for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but has only rediscovered his best form when back on loan at the Bundesliga side, with his displays for Manchester United, Chelsea on loan last season and now for Aston Villa falling way short of that peak.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher would be a hugely underwhelming Man Utd signing and no solution for Ruben Amorim

He’s made just five appearances for Villa since joining them in the summer and suffered the embarrassment of being substituted in last weekend’s victory over Manchester City having been introduced as a sub in the 29th minute.

Asked about the winger’s disappointing form, Shearer said: “I don’t know what’s going on with Jadon Sancho in terms of his training or his life, but he’s got an opportunity at Villa now, and if it doesn’t work out here, people will look back and say, ‘Hang on, you’ve been given so many opportunities.’ You can only have so many.

“I guess it is humiliating when you’re put on as a sub and then taken off again. It hasn’t worked out yet for him, but there’s only one way around it and that is hard work.

“Get your head down, get your attitude right, and if you do that, things will turn around.”

Aston Villa head to Anfield on Saturday night, and Shearer has backed Unai Emery’s side to plunge Liverpool into further crisis, but explained why he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the hosts win.

“You’ve got one team in terrible form, losing six of their last seven, and one team in really good form winning six of their last seven. There’s an argument for both sides. It really is a massive game, but particularly with the way Liverpool were defeated in midweek,” Shearer added.

“Liverpool can’t afford another defeat and if that does happen, then the alarm bells will really start to ring. I don’t know what to expect from Liverpool, there’s part of me that thinks it can’t continue this run, because they’ve got that much quality.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 The five ‘right’ signings Manchester United should make after statement of intent

👉 Man Utd urged to sign ‘complete’ Tottenham star as he ‘fits into United’s DNA’ for two reasons

👉 Man Utd: Murphy rules out PL top four finish for one reason as three stars need to do ‘more’

“I don’t like what I’m seeing at Liverpool right now though – they’re not competing and they’re all over the place. I think Villa might take advantage of the pressure Liverpool are under.

“When you gamble in midweek, the one thing you don’t want is to be battered. That filters into the football club and there’ll be an expectation for them to bounce back.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they did but I’m going to go for Villa because of the way football is, how it works sometimes, and the form that they’re in.”