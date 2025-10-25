Alan Shearer has again spoken out against Alexander Isak, but Liverpool head coach Arne Slot needs to listen this time and make a key decision…

Unsurprisingly, Isak is no longer one of Shearer’s favourite players as the Newcastle United legend has soured on the Liverpool star in recent months.

Isak ruined his Newcastle United legacy by childishly throwing a tantrum to force a move to Liverpool and his bad behaviour was eventually rewarded as he secured a record-breaking transfer to Anfield on deadline day.

It was somewhat disheartening when Isak’s drastic measures went unpunished as Newcastle were helpless and had little option other than to cash in on their prized asset as Liverpool waited to strike, though recent developments have made the Magpies feel rather smug.

Isak’s replacement, Nick Woltemade, has seamlessly settled in by scoring five goals in nine games, with his remarkable start to the season particularly impressive considering his lack of experience and the huge pressure he has been under at St James’ Park.

READ: Slot accused of obvious Newcastle point and ‘dangerous game’ as Howe ‘hits back’ at Liverpool



So Newcastle are laughing with their new striker, while Isak’s career at Liverpool is yet to get off the ground.

So far, Isak has looked like a shell of the player at Newcastle last season as he’s clearly been impacted by his inactive summer.

Slot recently encouraged Isak’s critics to sharpen their pitchforks after he was given a grace period at the start of this campaign, though his recent showings suggest that this was premature.

Isak has been equally ineffective in Liverpool’s post-international break matches, with it looking clear that he should find himself as his new side’s second-choice striker.

This is because, while Isak has struggled, fellow summer signing Hugo Ekitike has comfortably been Liverpool’s best arrival and has hit the ground running.

Despite this, Slot has sacrificed Ekitike to allow Isak to build fitness and momentum, though this has been to the team’s detriment as Liverpool have looked better when the £86m striker has been their main man.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Five ‘reasons’ for Salah woes revealed as Slot agrees with Owen; three stars to blame

👉 Arne Slot decides to ‘discard’ one Liverpool star ‘destined to leave’ for three reasons – report

👉 Arne Slot’s ‘last worry’ should be his first after stroppy Salah’s midweek petulance for Liverpool



Isak’s groin issue will likely make Slot’s selection decision easier for this weekend’s match against Brentford, but Shearer is right to suggest that Ekitike currently should be Liverpool’s “number one striker” even if the Swede is fit.

“I think that Hugo Ekitike has already done enough to become Liverpool’s number one striker for me, forget the price tags and everything else,” Shearer told Betfair.

“He came in before anyone and obviously had scored the goals and looked really good in that position. Then he was sort of shifted out last night to a wider position, he wasn’t really involved in the game up until the goal.

“Even the commentators said at the time that he hadn’t really had many touches.

“But then, the way he took his goal and the way he finished it to get himself into that position – he’s got every right to think he should be starting on a regular basis.

“I know football’s changed and I know it’s very difficult to start every game in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. But he’s got every chance to think that he’s done enough to stay in the team.”