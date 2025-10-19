Shearer makes Gyokeres prediction with Arsenal man ‘far from’ Haaland, Kane or Mbappe

Alan Shearer has given his opinion on Viktor Gyokeres start to life in the Premier League.

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer reckons Viktor Gyokeres will start scoring more goals for Arsenal after a slow start.

The Gunners beat Fulham on Saturday 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool will move back to within one point of Arsenal if the Reds beat arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday and some in the Mailbox aren’t too sure that the Gunners can keep up their current form.

Arsenal have scored just five of their 15 goals this season from open play with the other ten coming from set-pieces, something some critics reckon is unsustainable.

Gyokeres failed to score against Fulham with the Sweden international scoring three goals in his first eight Premier League matches for the Gunners.

After Arsenal scored yet another set-piece goal on Saturday to beat Fulham, Shearer was asked to analyse Gyokeres’ start in the Premier League after scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP.

Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “He’s not in the league of the three we showed in the previous clip [Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe], far from that.

“But I think he brings a different strength, there’s no doubt that he will have to improve his goalscoring, as you said, he’s only got three.

“But one of his strengths which has suited Arsenal is he actually goes in behind. When he does that it creates space for others to play because last season you had [Kai] Havertz or [Mikel] Merino coming short and that’s easier for teams to defend against.

“When you’re running the other way they get deeper and deeper and that then opens up space for others to play. I think from that point of view he has improved Arsenal.”

When asked if he will get more goals for Arsenal, Shearer replied: “I think he will get the goals, obviously, nowhere near as many as he got last season.

“But he will get goals with the number of chances that Arsenal create, he will, and his numbers should improve.”