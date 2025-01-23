Who are the top scorers of 2025? Gyokeres is setting the pace again…

Viktor Gyokeres was the top scorer of 2024, ending the calendar year on an absolutely ridiculous 52 goals.

Staying at Sporting for now, Gyokeres is expected to be in the running again in 2025, though Erling Haaland might want his crown back.

The criteria: All club goals in all competitions for clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues.

10) Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 5 goals

Keeping Kylian Mbappe off this list for now (purely because the Frenchman has played more minutes) is the oft-forgotten member of the Real Madrid front three who scored twice as they battered Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

9) Raphinha (Barcelona) – 5 goals

Two goals in the crazy Champions League win over Benfica took him to a ludicrous eight goals in seven games for the campaign. He’s a long way from Leeds.

8) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 5 goals

The only man with more Champions League goals this season, Lewandowski continues to score ludicrous numbers of goals at the age of 36.

7) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 5 goals

Five goals in three Premier League games in 2025 after scoring just once in the first half of the season.

6) Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – 5 goals

A double against Bayern Munich probably means a little more than a double against Rijnsburgse Boys. Those Arsenal links might start appearing again after 2024 was hit by injuries.

5) Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce) – 5 goals

The Moroccan is beginning to really find his feet after his summer move from Sevilla. “Youssef En-Nesyri is a distinguished player, and his presence in the team made a big difference,” said Jose Mourinho, who has settled on playing both him and Edin Dzeko.

4) Esteban Lepaul (Angers) – 5 goals

Nope. Us neither. But it’s a lovely little run of form that has lifted Angers away from a relegation battle from Ligue Un.

3) Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) – 5 goals

Scored his second hat-trick of the season against Newcastle United as he thrives in the N0. 10 role.

2) Blaz Kramer (Konyaspor) – 5 goals

Frankly sounds made up. But he’s a Slovenian international striker who has suddenly hit a spell of form for a really quite average Turkish club.

1) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting) – 7 goals

2024 was no fluke. 2025 has already featured his fourth hat-trick of the season and goals in four different competitions. It’s little wonder Manchester United are among those clubs desperate to sign him.