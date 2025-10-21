You thought you knew Arne Slot? Just wait until you hear what he did on holiday in Dubai.

Now we can really get to know Arne Slot…

You might reasonably think that Arne Slot’s actual words had done enough speaking after Liverpool lost to Manchester United on Sunday as the Dutchman came across as more than a little bitter.

But there has also been plenty of ‘speaking volumes’ with his actions. Over to the Mirror we go first:

Arne Slot actions speaks volumes after Dubai trip sparked Liverpool backlash

This whole story is utterly bizarre and is based on the notion that some Liverpool fans ‘had criticised’ Slot for going to Dubai during the international break when the vast majority of his players were away with their countries.

Honestly, anybody criticising a man for having a few days away with his family – sanctioned by the club – is a lunatic that should be ignored.

But here we are, pretending that this trip was controversial and claiming that his actions ‘speak volumes’. And what are those actions?

Arne Slot reportedly spent considerable time working on a plan to get Liverpool back to their best during his Dubai trip. Some fans had criticised Slot for taking time away during the international break, but it’s now emerged that he had not disconnected from his job.

It’s now ’emerged’ that a man in charge of one of the biggest clubs in world football ‘spent a significant portion of his holiday plotting how to improve Liverpool’s recent performance, studying clips on his laptop’.

Wow. That really does ‘speak volumes’. What a guy.

The Daily Star follow suit (we say ‘follow suit’ but it’s the same man writing the same piece) with ‘What Arne Slot did in Dubai speaks volumes as Liverpool struggles continue’.

And they admit that ‘whilst that (the laptop stuff) may not have galvanised Liverpool to bounce back against United, it’s evident that the Reds’ manager is resolute in his mission to turn around his team’s stuttering form’.

It really is evident that he is ‘resolute’. Because taking your laptop on holiday really does ‘speak volumes’ about your commitment.

And the ‘speaking volumes’ does not end there. Oh no.

‘What Arne Slot did in Liverpool dressing room after Man Utd defeat speaks volumes’ is the tease from the Express.

What did he do? Was something smashed? ‘Arne Slot’s behaviour in Liverpool dressing room after Man Utd defeat comes to light’ is the Mirror‘s take, and ‘behaviour’ usually only means one thing…

Despite overseeing a fourth consecutive defeat, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot remained composed and relaxed in the dressing room after being beaten by Manchester United.

Wow. That really does ‘speak volumes’. So not only did he use his laptop on holiday (he was analysing ‘countless clips’. apparently), but he then did not absolutely lose his sh*t when Liverpool lost at home to Manchester United.

We really are getting a measure of the man.

Question of the day

‘Could Arne Slot be sacked by Liverpool?’ ask SportsMole, who immediately expose this shameless quest for clicks by admitting within the opening paragraphs that ‘it would be madness to think that Liverpool would sack their manager’. So that’s a pretty big ‘no’ then. But congrats on the Google ranking, fellas.

Totally topical

Only The Sun could declare that ‘Man Utd are officially Premier League’s biggest long ball merchants’ and end that headline with ‘Ruben Amorim made new Crazy Gang’.

A reference just the 40 years old. To be fair, that probably counts as modern at The Sun.

Hours, days, who’s counting?

‘The MODEL professional! Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly trains with England hours after ‘glamming up’ to attend glitzy ball’ is a perfectly Daily Mail way of saying ‘we have some pictures of an attractive woman!’

‘Just hours’, though? She must be a very tiredy girl.

The 27-year-old, who starred during the Lionesses’ Euros win last summer, attended the event just days before joining up with her England team-mates on Monday morning.

Ah.

Doesn’t feel quite so newsworthy. Almost like the whole point was to publish pictures of an attractive woman.