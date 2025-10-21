Tottenham look like they will remain without the services of three defenders for their Champions League game with Monaco, but the club have made an appointment which Johan Lange says they are “delighted” with.

Spurs lined up at the back with Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Djed Spence against Aston Villa. The Villans dealt Tottenham just their second Premier League loss of the season, and scored twice in the process.

It was the third time this season that the north London outfit have conceded more than once in a game.

It could be a concern, then, that three defenders look as if they will remain out of action when Tottenham head to Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was noted that Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies did not take part in training ahead of the European clash.

All of those men were absent from the side which lost to Villa at the weekend.

Romero pulled out in the warm up for that game, while Udogie is thought to have a minor muscle issue. While neither injury is serious, that both men missed training does not bode well.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham Hotspur transfer ‘edges closer’ as £43m offer to ‘seal’ another deal in January window

👉 Arsenal edge Spurs to be crowned Premier League champions of the international break

👉 Tottenham transfer ‘bombshell’ as Spurs ‘burst into race’ to sign Rangers star in possible ‘record’ deal

Thomas Frank was unsure on if Romero would be available to face Monaco when he was asked.

He said: “I don’t know. He could be, he couldn’t. I just don’t know. Right now, if I’m honest, I had one focus I went into the changing room and then I spoke to the players and then I prepared a little bit for Anthony for the questions they’re going to have. And then I worry about the players tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made a new appointment, with Dan Lewindon joining from the City Football Group as the club’s new performance director.

Sporting director Lange said: “We are delighted that Dan will be joining us as performance director.

“He was the standout candidate and brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of team and individual sports, working in high-performance environments with elite athletes.

“Dan also has a strong academic background and his expertise will be hugely beneficial to us as we drive this area of the club with innovative thinking. We look forward to Dan starting.”

READ MORE: Toney ‘without doubt’ wants Frank reunion but sources douse Tottenham insider’s flame