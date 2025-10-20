Jurgen Klopp now works for Red Bull after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Jurgen Klopp has dropped a perfectly-timed Liverpool ‘bombshell’ by basically just reiterating something he has said numerous times before about returning.

Klopp a load of that

In the aftermath of a fourth consecutive Liverpool defeat which has piled the pressure on head coach Arne Slot, the latest Diary of a CEO podcast, coincidentally with former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, could hardly have landed at a more opportune time.

And doesn’t Steven Bartlett know it in between sips of Huel. The first part of the headline on the YouTube video published on Monday morning is: ‘Jürgen Klopp: Would You Go Back To Manage LFC…?’

Fair play. That is genuinely wonderful opportunism.

Of course, all Klopp actually did when asked about the possibility was to reiterate something he said as part of his resignation announcement in January: that “I said I will never coach a different team in England. So that means if,” and the emphasis really did make it a big “if”, “it’s Liverpool”.

“So yeah, theoretically it’s possible,” he added, before offering a far more extensive explanation as to precisely why he misses basically nothing about managing and is very much enjoying his current Red Bull role.

But again, Liverpool have just lost a fourth consecutive game to plunge themselves into a very genuine crisis and there is a sudden need to pretend Klopp might be parachuted in like Roy Hodgson any time Crystal Palace start thinking about relegation.

‘Jurgen Klopp hints at shock Liverpool return in bombshell interview: ‘It’s possible” is the biggest story in all of football according to the Daily Mirror website.

There is unfortunately no room for the quite important “theoretically” in that quote. And it’s a pretty awful ‘hint’ considering he said: “[If] I had to make the decision today, I won’t coach again but thank God I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

The same goes for the Daily Star website (‘Jurgen Klopp gives shock Liverpool return update as icon admits ‘it’s possible”), the Liverpool Echo (‘Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool return bombshell in new interview – ‘It’s possible”), Daily Express (‘Jurgen Klopp teases Liverpool return in bombshell interview – ‘It’s possible”) and talkSPORT (‘Jurgen Klopp opens door to stunning Liverpool return in bombshell interview’)websites.’

And Goal.com, who go one step further by saying Klopp ‘dramatically opened the door to Liverpool return’ as if he did a reading of Othello outside Anfield while throwing his hat in the ring. Oh, and SPORTbible, who just go for the jugular with: ‘Jurgen Klopp Drops Liverpool Return Hint as Arne Slot Suffers Another Loss’.

That ‘as’ is doing some remarkably heavy lifting.

Pretty much the extent of his answer to a direct question about whether he would ever manage Liverpool again was just to repeat something he’s said numerous times before: that he’d never take charge of another team in England, and thus it is technically possible. If that’s a ‘bombshell’ it was defused and buried about two years ago.

READ NEXT: Salty Slot is Klopp regen as Liverpool boss schooled by Amorim amid two stupid Man Utd comments

OK, supercomputer

It is funny to see a supercomputer predicting Manchester United to now suddenly come fifth being described by The Sun website as a ‘lofty new league finish’ for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Sunderland supporters might be surprised to learn they will pick up just 25 more points, the fewest of any team from here until the end of the season, to finish 17th and a single point above the relegation zone.

Also can’t really see Arsenal losing five more games en route to the title but sure.

Star-gazing

‘Ex-Premier League star sent off 37 SECONDS after coming on against Real Madrid’ – The Sun website.

Sorry but even the streets might have forgotten Allan Nyom.

The worst hyphen of this or any other day

‘How Ruben Amorim stunned Arne Slot with three-big calls in Man Utd win at Anfield to leave Liverpool boss red faced’ – The Sun website.