‘Can we just bin him now despite the title?’ asks one Liverpool fan of the ever-moaning Arne Slot. He and a fair few of his players receive both barrels.

Amorim’s cunning plan

As a United fan, that win at Anfield felt straight out of Blackadder. Amorim clearly pulled a Baldrick: score early, suffer bravely, then let Maguire deliver the punchline. Slot’s Liverpool had all the flair but none of the plot. If this is Amorim’s “cunning plan,” long may the chaos continue.

Still, that opener came from a proper Van Dijk-led muddle — Mac Allister takes a heavy knock, play rolls on, and United pounce. Great for us, worrying for him. The kind of thing that should make the league review concussion protocols again. If that sort of head clash doesn’t stop play, then what’s the point of concussion protocols? Football can be gloriously daft, but not at the expense of someone’s memory.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Baldrick 1, Slot 0)

My that was glorious. Just imagine the salty tears from all the Scousers who thought the league was wrapped up before a ball was even kicked, after signing Isak and Wirtz. Bring back Darwin!

And take a bow Ruby – tactics, team and subs absolutely spot on.

Simply marvellous.

Garey Vance, MUFC

There will be a lot of very happy United fans, and many Amorim fans pointing vigorously at the result and shouting “see!”. Well, maybe. And while 3 points is great, especially at Anfield, a sensible head will note that we could easily have conceded 4 if Gakpo and Salah didn’t seem to have been paid off. Honestly, Gakpo’s missed header near the end, you have to wonder how. While also worth noting United could have scored a couple more too with Bruno missing quite badly.

Aside from that, Mbeumo continues to look lively, while Dalot and Maguire seemed intent to provide Liverpool with an in (I really enjoyed Dalot’s air shot mid first half). Thankfully, this is the worst Liverpool team in a long while so they got away with it.

And finally two back to back wins for Amorim, in the most unexpected of settings. Now he just needs to reintegrate Mainoo, ditch Dalot for Dorgu and play Yoro instead of Maguire and we good.

Badwolf

If Amorim keeps United playing this way, he could be in line for the Forest job.

Eric B in NYC

Steady Senne

Great win this weekend. Nice to have something to smile about!

The last two games have really shown what a difference a reliable keeper makes. As keepers go he seems fine. Could be good, but most importantly he appears to be calm and unobtrusive. Does keeper stuff, gets the game going again, and the whole team seems more relaxed for it.

Onwards and upwards!

Akillies (Malawi)

Liverpool fans’ tears

Bottle the tears of Liverpool fans whinging about the Amal ‘handball’ and the early play on call which lead to Mbeumo’s opener. They’re giving me life.

Reds fans, you lost because you were t good enough on the day – not because a couple calls didn’t go your way. It wasn’t a penalty, the referee shouldn’t have stopped United’s attack post Van Dijk’s contact with Mac Allister, you didn’t play well enough to win the game. Accept it and move on.

There’s a great quote in the Paul Newman classic, ‘The Hustler.’

“… you have the best excuse in the world for losing. No trouble losing when you’ve got a good excuse…”

If you’re going to try to explain away or justify the loss, at least do us all the favour of coming up with a good excuse.

Sean Peter-Budge, Melbourne

So, THAT Manchester United team just beat THAT Liverpool team!?! A Man U team consisting of Diego “The Portuguese Training Cone” Dalot, “Lead Legs” Casemiro, Luke “Old Sleepy Joe Permacrock” Shaw, and Harry “The Oil Tanker” Maguire, all while being managed by the worst performing Man U manager in decades.

The Liverpool team meanwhile, were all players that played a significant part in winning the league last year, with the only exceptions being Milos “Best PL Left Back Last Year” Kirkez replacing Andy “Has Been” Robbo, and Alexander “Most Expensive PL Transfer Ever” Isak replacing Darwin “All Barn Doors Are Safe, Couldn’t Finish a Sandwich” Nunez.

Honestly, the best jokes really do write themselves don’t they! Especially after LFC supporters were writing in pre-season, proclaiming the new era for Liverpool was upon us and it was time to knock Real Madrid off their fckn perch because league titles weren’t ambitious enough. It really is too funny.

Anyway, don’t worry lads, once this Liverpool team clicks they’ll be out of sight and nobody will be able to catch ‘em! 🤣

Brilliant stuff.

Jimmy D

Thank you, Liverpool fans, for once again showing your true colours.

‘A di**head. Can’t manage his way out of a hole.’

Why give him any time ehy, it’s not like he won the title last year. Not like the players are still grieving their friend and colleague. Nah f**k Slot.

You’ll never walk alone and all that right?

Will (Ange is available if you’re all that desperate for a new manager)

Slotball sucks

Team wins title on former manager DNA. Team now facing new manager DNA taking hold. It’s so bloody boring. Can we just bin him now despite the title?

A team losing a wonderful player needs to come together around that loss to work through it. Instead team buys lots of new players who don’t feel the loss. Wirtz may come good. Isak and Kerkez should be sold immediately. Ekitike is a god-damn star so play him as your #9 all the time. Frimpong is different so just admit Bradley is a great backup and get used to Salah learning a new trick cutting inside (oh wait, that’s his main trick) as a space opens up like never before. Or push your most lethal weapon out to the wing as the middle gets clogged up with the Wirtz-Isak sh*t sandwich.

I would literally rather watch paint dry than watch Slotball. It’s like Pep without the predictability.

Niall, Annapolis

Might not read the mailbox this week. Social media as a whole too. Maybe I’ll just lay in my room and cry.

Henry, LFC

The glossing over continues

If Manchester United had spent over £250 million on two players, one being a British transfer record, and those players had contributed a total of one goal and one assist by the end of October, it would have been the main focus of a sixteen conclusions article, not just put there as an afterthought.

The fact that Sesko gets far more scrutiny than Isak and Wirtz combined says more about the bias coming from those who are supposed to be reporting objectively on the game than they really want.

All its shows is that there is a LONG list of football writers, ex players, and pundits who everyone can easily name who still remain broken over United and the twenty six years of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Israel (not getting carried away, but its great to beat a rival) MUFC since 1977

Liverpool need to focus on themselves

Does Slot ever stop moaning? Spent the entire international break crying about set pieces, is always moaning about opponents changing their line-ups (the audacity of opposition to adjust tactics against Liverpool!), loves going about how other teams play low block (it’s called defending, maybe Slot can learn what it is) and always has an excuse for why opposition goals / tactics are massively unfair for Liverpool.

The cherry on top was him going about how Liverpool players couldn’t possibly fake head injuries and how the officials should have checked the badge on the shirt before making the decision, despite his own players taking each other out! Yes, because if it’s one thing Liverpool have lacked this season, it’s the officials not favoring them like letting Salah volley the ball into the net with his hands. Maybe if he actually had an ounce of integrity and believed in what he said, he should have made a concussion sub immediately instead of letting Alexis play on?

What the 4 losses in a row has shown is how immensely soft Slot and this Liverpool squad is. The tiniest bit of pressure (most of that being self inflicted after spending HALF A BILLION of the king’s finest) has seen them panic. It shows what a massive fluke last season was where every team was decimated with injuries and Liverpool won by default by being able to field a mostly fit XI all year with Salah playing out of his mind on a contract year.

This is a club that has been media darlings all year, avoiding all the noise that other clubs have to deal with and still spend most of their time and energy obsessed with other clubs instead of focusing on fixing their glaring weaknesses. Salah looks to be pulling a post contract Aubameyang, Isak looks like he’s never played in the league before, Kerkez can’t defend, Frimpong can’t start and Wirtz has been so poor its expected for him not to start Liverpool’s biggest game of the season despite being a British record breaking transfer! I guess that’s what ZERO G/A in ELEVEN games does.

Liverpool losing on a set piece after denigrating them for weeks (despite having set pieces to thank for beating the league leaders and multiple other games) was justice done. The longer Slot keeps the excuses up instead of taking accountability like Arteta, the longer this spiral is going to continue.

– Falooda in NY (more to defending than simply elbowing and kicking attackers)

A more measured Scouse reaction

Hilarious hate filled reactions to a game thatshowed that Liverpool will need time.

I don’t personally know any Liverpool fans complacent enough after winning the league to be spitting as much hatred out as I read in the mailbox today.

There are obvious challenges but in the game I watched, Gakpo was millimetres away from a hat trick, a good performance from Szobs and our keeper did well, our subs Ekitike, Jones, Wirtz, Chiesa and Frimpong injected pace and threat.

I don’t feel the need to have a dig at united, incredible first time volley from Bruno for their second goal.

There is a lot to be hopeful about,(not so much the current defensive record, maybe, not even the league) but we might be a settling in period and a Guehi away from success. Hate LFC all you like but don’t pretend to be a Liverpool fan, that’s just a bit silly (even if it has taken 10 minutes out of my life that I am not getting back).

Dermot Kildare (ooh, I see what you did there, provoking a reaction out of me!)

Dear Ed

On another day Gakpost would have had a hat-trick against United, maybe even 5. We created the opportunities but we didn’t score them.

We look like we need two weeks off to go train at Marbella and get some cohesion going. The problem is that the games continue coming. For Klopp, he found the solution by bringing TAA more central when we were in possession, halting the losses. Slot now needs to find solutions as well.

Fortunately I can offer him a solution without needing to rip it all up. This would be my team for the next game:

Mamardashvili – one for the future, we need Ali back.

Frimpong – needs to start on the right.

Konate – we don’t appreciate him enough, time to get the Ibouuu cheers out again. This man is the future of our defence.

VVD – doesn’t trust Kerkez, so he’s overcompensating to the left. Which has an effect on Ibou’s positioning.

Robbo – get him back in, what harm can it do.

Macca – slowly getting back up to speed but very far off it at the moment.

Gravenberch – one of the few that has been excellent.

Szoboszlai – wants to be captain. Let him play in the centre of the field.

Wirtz – has an excellent understanding with Frimpong, so put them both on the right.

Gakpo – between him and the Grav as our player of the season thus far.

Ekitike – should be starting while his form and fitness is clearly better than Isak’s.

Kerkez – looking lost at the moment. He’s still young, some time studying Robbo would do him well.

Salah – should swallow his pride, work on his game, come back stronger. I love Mo but he needs to be benched.

Isak – just looks angry at the moment. Shouting at Newcastle, shouting at Sweden. He’s earned his big move and now needs to start enjoying it.

Fair play to United, came with a plan, and they wanted it more than us.

Best,

Wik, Pretoria (United legend Maguire has a ring to it), LFC