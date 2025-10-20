Keane tells Liverpool star to ‘look in the mirror’ after Reds suffer fourth defeat in a row

Roy Keane has told Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to “start with the man in the mirror” after the Reds lost to Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

The defeat against the Red Devils was Liverpool’s fourth in a row after they lost to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea before the international break.

Liverpool were five points clear in the Premier League after five matches – but three league defeats in a row later and the Reds are four points off leaders Arsenal.

Van Dijk has avoided most of the criticism for Liverpool’s performances this season but Keane reckons the Reds captain needs to look in the mirror over his part in recent poor displays.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “When you’re a centre half and a big player, and last year everyone was on about who’s going to stay and he signs the big contract and then you’re giving up loads of goals, then I’d be looking at him.

“I’d be (thinking) ‘what are you doing?’. Particularly as he’s a big leader in the team. I’d be looking at moments. I think a couple of years ago he spoke about United coming there (to Anfield) and parking the bus and being critical of United.

“Well they’ve scored two today and they scored two last year and you’re the centre-half of this team, always start with the man in the mirror.

“We talk about (Harry) Maguire turning up today and Bruno (Fernandes). But Van Dijk, if you’re the centre-half and your team are suddenly giving up loads of goals and you’ve got new players coming in, you’ve got to have a good look at yourself and wonder ‘am I really helping these lads, am I getting a grip of people?’.”

Keane reckons Van Dijk has a role to play in helping Liverpool to stop conceding late goals, he added: “What happens when you become champions, the biggest challenge is the next year because people look at you going ‘you’re the champions, we’re going after you.’ Even United were coming today.

“United’s attacking players had a little bit of swagger about them, whereas Liverpool struggled to deal with that.

“We’re talking about stats and I think a really important stat in football is the scoreline. Last year Liverpool won lots of games by the odd goal, they’re now on the wrong side of it. They’re conceding lots of late goals.

“Liverpool, just before the goal, almost gifted them by giving the ball away cheaply. These are the moments where Van Dijk has got to say to the players ‘lads just calm down’.

“I think sometimes it’s good to be forcing things and panicking, but not all the time. I felt it was like that from the first half.”

