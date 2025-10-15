With one sentence, Roy Keane proved that he is basing his opinion on Djed Spence on something other than actually watching him play.

Keane was largely positive about the Tottenham full-back during coverage of England’s World Cup win over Latvia, but the positivity came with a caveat.

“I wasn’t sure about him a year or two ago, and I still worry about his defensive side, but he’s maturing and taking these opportunities,” said Keane.

Had Keane actually watched Spence in action for Tottenham over the last 18 months then the ‘defensive side’ would be the last thing he would question.

We can only conclude that Keane is basing his opinion on the notion that Spence is some kind of flashy, winger-like defender, stemming from his initial struggles at Tottenham when he was seen as a club rather than an Antonio Conte signing.

The truth is that Spence is actually one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League. He has been dribbled past just twice this season; for comparison, Jurrien Timber – probably the season’s best full-back so far – has been dribbled past four times.

Only a handful of defenders in the English top flight won more duels per 90 minutes than his 6.5 last season; this is not a man who struggles with the ‘defensive side’ of the game.

Indeed, it’s at the other end of the pitch where Spence struggles to make an impact, creating just two chances this season while Pedro Porro has created 10.

Spence has entirely deserved his England call-up, but it has not come because Thomas Tuchel wants more attacking impetus from his full-backs; he has been included because of the strength of the ‘defensive side’ of the game.

And with Myles Lewis-Skelly struggling for England against Latvia because of a lack of minutes, it could certainly be argued that Spence is the man to be shifted from the left-back role with England.

He played right-back against Latvia but it’s likely at left-back – where he has usurped Destiny Udogie for Tottenham – where he has the brightest England future.

Rio Ferdinand has clearly seen more of Spence than Keane, saying last month: “I think Djed Spence is primed and ready to take over the Kyle Walker role. He can play right and left back, and if you play right of the three, he’s so quick he can play right of the three.

“He is the number one one-versus-one defender in the England squad right now – no one comes near him.”

That’s certainly a fairer summation than anything Keane said, presumably because Ferdinand was a defender who knows defending who has actually watched Spence in action.

READ NEXT: Arsenal edge Spurs to be crowned Premier League champions of the international break