Marcus Rashford has been described as “part of the problem” at Manchester United after his excuse that he was operating in an “inconsistent environment for a very long time” at the club.

Rashford spoke this week about his revival at Barcelona, with a 15-word jibe at the club revealing a lot about his state of mind now he is away from Old Trafford.

Last month Paul Scholes made headlines by calling Rashford a “disgrace” for the way he conducted himself in his final months at the club before an Aston Villa loan last January.

And although Keane did not go as far as Scholes as he spoke about Rashford on ITV during their coverage of England’s World Cup qualifier with Latvia, he has said that Rashford cannot be exonerated for his part in making United a poor environment for players.

You would have to say that Keane probably has a point – Rashford had very clearly checked out of Manchester United long before he actually left, though he might argue that the chicken came before the egg.

Keane said: “Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues. He was part of the problem with the environment, especially one of the most experienced players at United.

“He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at he club what it’s like to be a United player. But that’s been well documented.

“What we have to look at is he’s got this chance now with England and he deserved it.

“No doubt about his talent, he’s obviously fantastic. But the bit that would have frustrated fans is his body language, not running back or not pressing properly.

“That’s the things he needs to tidy up and if he does there’s no reason he can’t become a world class player.

“I think he was late for one or two meetings, on a night out in Belfast or whatever.

“If you’re part of the environment and you’re causing problems at the club by being late and not being a top pro then you’re part of the problem, you’re not helping the environment.

“He’s got to mature a little bit. He’s 27 so there’s plenty of time for him and I don’t begrudge him another chance.”

Keane is at least mature enough to wish Rashford well, in contrast to Scholes, who pointedly said he struggled to feel happy for the former United trainee in his new life in Spain.

Rashford’s next issue is whether he can remain on the peripheries of the England squad, with Anthony Gordon among those who most impressed against Latvia in Rashford’s left-sided role.

READ NEXT: Liverpool priorities, Forest hubris and Man Utd stubbornness among top 10 f***-ups and regrets