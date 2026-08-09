Midfielder ‘keen’ to join Man Utd amid ongoing talks over agreement

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Louis Page, with a journalist reporting that the Leicester City midfielder is “keen” on a move to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd have made two midfield signings already this summer, bringing in Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are now keen on making a third midfield signing this summer.

Established and international players such as Manu Kone of AS Roma and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid are on Man Utd’s radar.

However, it could well be Leicester youngster Page who becomes Man Utd’s third midfield signing of the summer transfer window.

Page is one of the best young midfielders in English football outside the Premier League.

READ: Man Utd active in making €100m midfielder their seventh summer signing

The teenager has made 21 first-team appearances for Leicester so far in his career and was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.

Earlier today, BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, reported that Man Utd were in talks over reaching an agreement for Page.

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

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Mokbel added in his report on BBC Sport that Page is ‘one of the most exciting talents outside the top flight’.

The reliable journalist further revealed: ‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing.

‘Arsenal and Aston Villa have shown a big interest too in Page, who turned 18 last month, in recent weeks.’

Louis Page ‘keen’ on Man Utd transfer

There has been an exciting update on the situation for the Old Trafford faithful, with Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, reporting that the youngster wants to move to Old Trafford.

Khan posted on X at 2:40pm on August 9: “Manchester United are interested in signing #lcfc teenager and midfielder Louis Page, as reported by @SamiMokbel_BBC.

“Understand Page is keen on joining #mufc this summer.

“Midfielder won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.”

While Man Utd fans will be delighted to learn that Page wants to join the club, the Old Trafford faithful have also been made aware that Marcus Rashford could be part of Carrick’s first-team squad next season by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford has really strong chances to stay at Manchester United.

“I’m told that unless a crazy bid arrives – and it has to be from a top club, because Rashford is not going to Saudi or Turkey, he is only going to speak to top European clubs – he is happy to stay at Man Utd.

“He is prepared to fight for his career in Red. The chances of him staying are serious and concrete.

“The expectation is that there will be decisions made soon, in terms of club announcements, but this is the direction [they are going in].

“It means Man Utd are not looking for a player in that position, and a player like Rashford staying, a few months ago, was completely unexpected.

“Michael Carrick is pushing for this solution.

“He is really happy for Rashford to stay, and would be really happy to welcome him back.

“Rashford is back at Carrington and will travel with the squad, meaning that something is changing between the club and the player.”

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