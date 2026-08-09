Kenan Yildiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

A report claims Arsenal have installed Juventus forward, Kenan Yildiz, as their new No 1 target on the left wing, and while a deal looks difficult to make, there is one positive in the piece.

Arsenal pushed hard to bring Vinicius Junior to north London in what would unquestionably have been the biggest signing in their history, and perhaps even the biggest signing in the Premier League history.

Ultimately, The Gunners’ efforts fell short, with the Brazilian going on to sign lucrative new terms at Real Madrid.

That was the latest in a long line of transfer failures for Arsenal with regards to the left wing position this summer.

Chelsea hijacked their move for Morgan Rogers, and interest in Yan Diomande came to nothing once Real Madrid stepped in. If Bradley Barcola leaves PSG this month, it’ll be to Liverpool.

Accordingly, Mikel Arteta, Andrea Berta and co must move on and quickly. And per the latest out of Italy, they’re fixing their gaze on Juventus ace, Kenan Yildiz.

The 21-year-old is Juve’s golden boy and plays either on the left wing or behind the striker. He bagged 17 goal contributions (10 goals, seven assists) in Serie A last term.

Calciomercato bring news of Arsenal not only weighing up a move for the Turkey international, but installing Yildiz as their new No 1 target for the left flank.

The report claimed: ‘[Vinicius Junior] was Arsenal’s top target, but recent developments have prompted the London club to consider Yildiz more closely.

‘The Turkish, who has enjoyed exponential growth, has thus landed at the top of the Gunners’ wish list.’

Juventus would consider Kenan Yildiz sale if Arsenal break the bank

Understandably, Juventus do not want to sell Yildiz. However, it’s stressed in the piece that Juve would give consideration to begrudgingly cashing in if Arsenal make an offer too good to refuse.

Offering insight, albeit not particularly detailed insight, into how big of a bid is required, it was claimed an offer well above €100m / £86m is necessary.

The report added: ‘Juventus have no intention of letting Yildiz go this transfer window.

READ NEXT: Arteta ‘lucky’ to be at Arsenal rather than Chelsea as more pre-season predictions roll in

‘A potential offer from Arsenal would be considered, but the Bianconeri’s position is anything but soft: to convince the club to sit down to negotiate, an offer well above €100 million would be needed.’

Arsenal do have cash to splash, though whether they’re prepared to break the bank for Yildiz, only time will tell.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea have just received some good news about signing Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal