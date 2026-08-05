Everything is going to be fine at Newcastle, because Luke Edwards says so and the law of averages tells us he’s surely due to be right.

It has required a fairly significant shift in his stance on both Eddie Howe and Bruno Guimaraes, but never mind all that.

Newcastle 2.0 – it’s the future.

Luke who’s talking

Luke Edwards, somehow in the middle of a more humiliating summer 2026 than summer 2025, is now at the denial stage of his grief over Newcastle, desperately trying to convince Telegraph readers but most obviously himself that the loss of his beloved Eddie Howe is good, actually, and that Newcastle replacing all their best, established players with unproven kids is also good, actually.

For those fortunate souls without a Telegraph subscription, you’re not really missing out on anything if you just imagine Edwards’ new-found optimism for this stripped-down, pared-back iteration of Newcastle as the Arrested Development ‘but it might work for us’ meme.

Before all the optimism for the future, there is one more lament for what has been lost.

Newcastle have had a fantastic five years, surviving relegation, reaching two domestic cup finals, ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, while qualifying for the Champions League twice in four seasons. It has been the most enjoyable period supporting the club for more than two decades and there is a persuasive argument to make that, if you take the emotion out of the nostalgia for the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras, it has been the most successful spell in the club’s history since the 1950s when they won three FA Cup finals.

We’re going to need some more persuading here. And we’re not at all sure Edwards can really talk about the Howe era while telling anyone else to take the emotion out of things.

After promotion from the second tier in 1992/93, Newcastle finished third, sixth, second and second again in four straight Premier League seasons playing thrilling if ultimately not quite title-winning football under a beloved manager that combined to make them that rarest of things: a genuine neutral’s favourite. It’s a lot of heavy lifting for one (undeniably glorious) day at Wembley in England’s lowliest major.

Anyway, that’s not the meat of it. The main gist of Edwards’ hopefulness lies in the idea that this summer might end up being a crisitunity for what he’s dubbed ‘Newcastle 2.0’.

This has been a painful, traumatic summer for Newcastle United. You cannot lose three of your best players – and manager – three weeks before the start of the season and claim that everything has gone to plan. To do so would be akin to shutting your eyes, putting your fingers in your ears and singing the Blaydon Races at the top of your voice.

And yet…

To be fair, nobody at Newcastle has done this even if they want to paint a more positive picture than many supporters are willing to accept. Well-placed sources have described their “excitement” at where things are, with a new manager in Germany’s Matthias Jaissle, and a new-look squad filled with young, hungry players, which will be added to before the transfer window closes in September.

It might not be singing the Blaydon Races with your fingers in your ears, but it’s at the very least getting uncomfortably close to doing the Bruno Dance.

Supporters will remain cautious, having been let down by previous regimes, but an argument exists that Newcastle needed a reset and this summer, as disruptive and difficult as it has been, presents that opportunity.

Singing intensifies.

Newcastle have had to take their blows since May. While the sales of Anthony Gordon (£70m to Barcelona) and Sandro Tonali (£100m including add-ons to Tottenham Hotspur) were well signposted and easier to digest, the resignation of Eddie Howe and the imminent departure of captain Bruno Guimarães – that persuaded Howe the time was right to stand down – are trickier to swallow.

Ah yes, that well signposted move for Tonali to Tottenham. We all expected that one, didn’t we? All knew that was nailed on.

Including the journalist who tweeted back in June: ‘I also don’t think Tonali really wants to go to Spurs. I’m told he would prefer Manchester City or Arsenal.’

Yes, of course it was him. And let’s not pretend the destination doesn’t matter, by the way. Selling to Man City or Arsenal is painful – as the exquisitely timed breakthrough in the Bruno Guimaraes saga this morning attests – but losing Tonali to Tottenham specifically was in some ways worse despite the fee, because it was such a stark reminder of where, precisely, Newcastle remain in the food chain. And that it’s ‘below a team that just finished 17th twice’.

And talking of Bruno, that same tweet also contained the following slice of fried gold:

‘I’m pretty relaxed about the Bruno situation at Newcastle following today’s links to Arsenal. He wants a new contract at #nufc and has done for a while. I’m viewing it through that lens at the moment.’

Might need to get those lenses checked.

Now we mention this not to mock a journalist for being wrong about transfers; that happens all the time in what is a fast-moving and frequently unpredictable enterprise full of moving parts, shady characters, different agendas, and various sources all with their own interests in play, where what is true one day can be and frequently is awful b*llocks the next. We’re not even here to chuckle at the fact that every single word of that tweet turned out to be wrong. Again, it happens. Quite a lot for poor old Luke, sure, but still.

It’s okay to be wrong. But it’s not okay to pretend you were right all along when you demonstrably were not. The issue with that early-summer stance on Bruno is not that it’s turned out to be wrong, but that Edwards wants to airbrush it from history entirely. Just like Newcastle have very much airbrushed Guimaraes out of their history entirely.

Because now…

Newcastle’s team has broken up. The top earners have all moved on and they have lost leadership, experience and talent this summer. But those players wanted to leave and, if we are honest, played like it at times.

That’s suddenly a very different lens, isn’t it?

A chapter has closed, but a new one is waiting to be written and none of us know how it will unfold.

Who knows, some of those words waiting to be written might even be right. We’re calling it Luke Edwards 2.0.

Howe soon is now?

Luke Edwards, July 30 2026: “I tried my best to talk him out of it. I tried to make him see the positives. I tried to reassure him that the majority of fans were still backing him. I thought I persuaded him to stay. I thought I talked him out of it.”

Luke Edwards, August 5 2026: “The team Howe built had reached the end of its shelf life and so had he.”

Missing words round

Time for another exciting edition of everyone’s favourite Mediawatch game. It’s the Missing Words Round. Shut up, we know you like it really.

It’s the Daily Express in the chair today.

Man Utd next transfer decided as Wharton and Hall snubbed for £85m signing

The vital words for which there was sadly no available headline space this time, accidentally creating the illusion that what was this morning the top story on the Express football homepage might contain actual news or information of any kind, should sit right after the word ‘decided’ and are ‘by Daily Express readers’.

That’s right, it’s another Daily Express poll result made to look like news. Aurelien Tchouameni, by the way, in the unlikely event you were still interested.

Presumably that transfer will also be concluded this week.

Free Radekal

Not going to waste too much time on this slice of Mirror guff, but file it under ‘headline writing cheques the content cannot cash’.

Man Utd closing in on transfer deal after Michael Carrick dropped hint

It’s the departure of spare goalkeeper Radek Vitek to Middlesbrough. The hint was not picking him in a pre-season game against Atletico Madrid.

Max Power

We do understand the excitement around Max Dowman, already obviously an absurd talent and still only 16, but some of the coverage around him remains just very odd. From The Sun today, for instance, we get this.

TAKE IT TO THE MAX! Max Dowman has chance to make Arsenal’s right wing his own with England stars away after rigorous fitness regime

Sorry, but does he balls. Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are on extended leave after the World Cup. They still exist. They haven’t gone anywhere. Dowman has the chance to make Arsenal’s right wing his own for the next week or so of pre-season is the truth, but that’s a bit less exciting.

But the silliest thing is that the article itself even goes on to explain in great detail one of the key reasons why a 16-year-old Dowman isn’t about to make any starting position at Arsenal ‘his own’. Essentially because Arsenal aren’t daft enough to do that with someone who isn’t anywhere near completing his development as a human being, never mind as a footballer.

Given he does not turn 17 until December, Dowman has not finished growing and Arsenal continue to carefully map out his training. The winger trained with the first team when he was 14 but continued to play for the club’s youth sides. Dowman alternated between the Under-18s and Under-21s, and that careful development continued last season as he was integrated into the first-team squad. He played 153 minutes in the Prem and became the competition’s youngest scorer in March with his goal against Everton at 16 years and 73 days.

But tits to all that careful development and 153 total minutes of Premier League football in his career thus far. Saka and Madueke are off on hols for another week, so Dowman’s about to nail down that right-wing spot for good.