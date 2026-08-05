Romano confirms Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal ‘here we go’ as Newcastle ‘agreement’ is struck

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have finally agreed a fee to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United with Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The Gunners are looking to sign quality over quantity this summer after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

Arsenal are looking for a midfielder who can support Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice next season with the former looking exhausted towards the end of the season.

It has been clear for a while that Guimaraes is their top target in midfield with Newcastle driving a hard bargain for the Brazil international, who they want to keep.

However, it has now become obvious that Guimaraes is looking to move on and he is set to get his wish and move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, transfer insider Romano was sure a deal was just around the corner, he commented on his YouTube channel: “Bruno Guimaraes and the people around him are simply waiting for Arsenal and Newcastle to make the final call so he can travel for his medical and sign his contract.

READ: Romano names potential next Arsenal signing after Guimaraes and Vinicius with deal practically done

“The deal has been at the final stages for several days. The only outstanding issue is the payment structure between Arsenal and Newcastle. The transfer fee should be around £75 million.

“It is really imminent. Bruno reached an agreement with Arsenal weeks ago and is only waiting for the call.

“It could happen tonight or tomorrow. At any moment we could be ready to say ‘here we go’.

“Mikel Arteta has wanted Bruno Guimaraes for a long time. This summer he identified him as one of his top priorities during discussions with sporting director Andrea Berta.

“He is expected to become Arsenal’s next major midfield signing.”

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal is now ‘here we go’ – Romano

And on Wednesday morning, Romano revealed that Arsenal have now struck an ‘agreement’ with Newcastle and the deal is ‘here we go’.

READ: Arsenal prepared to offer PL record salary as Real Madrid to sanction Vinicius sale on one condition

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m. New midfielder for Mikel Arteta.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also revealed that Newcastle ‘have sanctioned the sale’ of Guimaraes to Arsenal with the clubs reaching ‘a compromise during talks to allow the 28-year-old to seal his desired move to north London’.

And another journalist, Ben Jacobs, has revealed that the Brazil international now has permission to undergo a medical at Arsenal.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães given permission to undergo his Arsenal medical. £75m agreement in principle now in place.’

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