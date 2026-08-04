Arsenal could be closing in on Bruno Guimaraes.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal and Newcastle are closing in on a ‘total agreement’ for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal have not been as active as other Premier League teams this summer, as Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta look to bring in quality over quantity this summer.

The Gunners have been looking for a midfielder to provide competition and cover for Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, with the latter looking particularly tired towards the end of the season.

After being linked with numerous midfielders over the summer, it has become clear in recent weeks that Newcastle star Guimaraes is their top target in that position.

Newcastle had denied for weeks that club-to-club talks have been held but the Magpies admitted yesterday that they had now begun between the two clubs.

And now the deal seems to be accelerating fast with Ornstein revealing on The Athletic that Newcastle and Arsenal ‘are nearing a total agreement’ for Guimaraes.

READ: Arsenal prepared to offer PL record salary as Real Madrid to sanction Vinicius sale on one condition

Arsenal had ‘a verbal offer’ turned down recently but Ornstein is now claiming that a deal between all parties is getting much closer.

Ornstein adds: ‘There is now, however, a desire among all parties to bring the situation to a close and a deal is on course for completion. Guimaraes is awaiting permission to undergo a medical and seal a move to north London.’

‘Broad agreement in place’ for Bruno Guimaraes transfer

The Athletic journalist was closely followed by more news from Ben Jacobs that a ‘broad agreement’ is now in place between all parties.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal finalising a deal for Bruno Guimarães, as revealed with @alex_crook on @talkSPORT last week. Advanced talks have been ongoing for some time. Newcastle sources have insisted formal talks only started a day ago, but verbal discussions have been ongoing for weeks. Broad agreement in place, pending final details. All parties expect the deal to go through. Guimarães has already agreed terms.’

READ: Newcastle make contact for £73m midfielder as Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal ‘completely done’

Fabrizio Romano had revealed earlier on Tuesday that Guimaraes is “practically a done deal” for Arsenal as they look to get a deal for the Newcastle midfielder over the line.

Romano told time2play: “As for the midfield? There’s only one guy on their radar: Bruno Guimarães.

“He’s practically a done deal for the Gunners, with talks between Newcastle and Arsenal heating up big time.

“They’re down to the final details before booking medicals and signing papers.

“Bruno has been a total dream target for Arteta, who’s been obsessed with getting him forever.”

Romano added in his update on Arsenal transfers: “Arsenal is easily set to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League.

“The reigning English champs have already bagged Christos Tzolis to replace [Leandro] Trossard on the wing, but they’re nowhere near done.

“The plan is to stack another winger onto Arteta’s squad, and they might even grab a new centre-back given Saliba’s lingering back issues.”

READ NEXT: Newcastle ‘remove all reference’ to Guimaraes in definite Arsenal transfer update