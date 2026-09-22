Why Man Utd ‘quickly’ pulled out of deal to sign Arsenal star over the summer

Man Utd ‘quickly’ aborted their attempts to sign Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer for one reason, according to reports.

The Red Devils were on the lookout for new midfielders in the summer transfer window as they revamped the middle of the pitch.

Man Utd eventually signed Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

But that was after they had been heavily linked with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Guimaraes, who all moved clubs in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal got a deal for Guimaraes over the line in early August in a deal worth £75m from Newcastle, where they Brazil international helped them win the Carabao Cup in in 2025.

And now ESPN has revealed why Man Utd ‘quickly ruled out’ a move for Guimaraes in the summer as they weighed up all their potential transfer targets.

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The report claims: ‘With Casemiro leaving for Inter Miami as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte — now injured — deemed not good enough for United, Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes were Carrick’s top two targets to rebuild his midfield this summer. But Anderson left Nottingham Forest for Manchester City in a £116 million move and Fernandes opted to leave West Ham for Tottenham rather than United for £85 million.

‘United also considered Newcastle midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, but quickly ruled out a move for the pair, who joined Spurs (£92.5 million) and Arsenal (£75 million) respectively, due to the fees involved.’

After the Gunners lost their first game of the season against Brighton on Saturday, Arsenal legend Paul Merson insisted Guimaraes was “a million miles off it” versus the Seagulls.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “A million miles off it. A million miles off it. I said at half time he would come off, but he’s stayed on for another 10 minutes or so.

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“It was really quick for him, they closed him down.

“I don’t care how good you are. If people get your head down and close you down and make you work it’s a leveller and that’s what Brighton have done. They have been absolutely brilliant.”

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney was also less than impressed by Guimaraes, while he also called out the Brazilian’s Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka.

Deeney told talkSPORT: “There is no way Bruno Guimaraes can stay on this pitch; he’s been really, really poor.”

The former Watford striker added: “But I also think if we’re going to have that same level of pressure and expectation, Saka has been terrible.”

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