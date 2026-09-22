Alexis Mac Allister reacts to Real Madrid, Man City interest – ‘one of the best clubs in the world’

Liverpool midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, has made no secret of where he wants to spend the remaining prime years of his career amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Mac Allister, 27, immediately established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders upon joining Liverpool from Brighton in 2023.

He played a major role in Jurgen Klopp’s final season before helping the Reds lift the league title under Arne Slot. During that 2024/25 campaign, Mac Allister was named in the PFA team of the year.

However, the Argentine struggled mightily in the 2025/26 season, with the increased physicality and intensity of English top flight football appearing too much to handle.

The signs in the early going this season suggest those issues were Arne Slot’s fault, with Mac Allister and several other Reds stars such as Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak now back to their best when playing higher tempo football under Andoni Iraola.

It’s a turnaround that has Mac Allister pining for a new contract on Merseyside, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2028.

However, Mac Allister has already gone on record to state the Reds have not offered fresh terms.

“There was a chance, as I think everyone knows,” Mac Allister told reporters earlier in September when asked if he could have left Liverpool in the summer.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.”

Regarding where Mac Allister could have gone, Real Madrid are confirmed admirers of the midfielder, while Man City shortlisted the player in the event they were unable to sign his fellow Argentine, Enzo Fernandez.

Yet as Mac Allister alluded to, his heart is set on remaining at Liverpool and in fresh quotes during the international break, the midfielder has again reiterated his desire to continue on Merseyside.

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Alexis Mac Allister wants new Liverpool contract

“There isn’t a final decision set in stone,” he said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano). “The reality is that I still have two years left on my contract.

“I’m going to give my absolute best. I have two years left, and a lot can happen in two years, there are plenty of possibilities.

“From my side, I really enjoy being where I am. Hopefully, I’ll stay for more years, but if it ends up being just two, that’s fine too.”

Mac Allister added: “I want to enjoy this time with my family because I have no doubt that this is one of the best clubs in the world.”

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A recent update from transfer guru Romano claimed Mac Allister’s new contract will soon become a hot topic at Anfield.

However, Romano also left the door ajar to Liverpool cashing in on the player while they still can next summer.

Romano explained: “The contract is going to be an important topic – Liverpool never offered a new contract to Mac Allister so far.

“So, either they start acting before the summer transfer window in 2027, or even with two years left on his contract, Mac Allister could seriously consider an exit in summer 2027.

“But for now the focus is on Liverpool and the hope of the player is to stay and fight.”