Arsenal wowed by Dutch star in blistering form as Chelsea send scout

Arsenal and Chelsea are both expressing interest in rising Feyenoord star Gjivai Zechiel, according to a report.

Zechiel is a 22-year-old central midfielder who can operate in either of the No 8 or No 10 roles. He was born in Rotterdam and came through the Feyenoord academy before continuing his development with loan spells at Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht.

Zechiel returned to Feyenoord from Utrecht over the summer, and he is fast emerging as a crucial player for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The uncapped Dutchman has been in devastating form in the Eredivisie so far this season, having already put up five goals and four assists in just seven outings.

Zechiel earned his first call-up to the senior Netherlands team in March, and he has also made Xavi’s first squad amid his fantastic form at club level.

Not only could Zechiel earn his Netherlands debut in the coming days, he could also head to the Premier League in a major transfer next year.

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As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the player’s situation, with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta dispatching scouts to watch him live.

Those officials have returned glowing reports, which could in turn see Arsenal open transfer talks during the January window.

Chelsea have also ‘watched Zechiel closely’ in recent weeks, meaning there could be a big Premier League battle for his services.

Lille made several approaches for the complete midfielder over the summer, and their final bid was worth an initial €17million (£14.5m) plus add-ons.

However, Feyenoord rejected Lille’s proposals, with Zechiel actually valued at €30m (£26m) or more.

Chelsea need Zechiel more than Arsenal

Whether Arsenal actually need to sign him is questionable. Mikel Arteta already has arguably the best midfield in the country, with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes all in his squad.

Arsenal splashed out £75m on Guimaraes in the summer, so the January capture of Zechiel would be a surprise.

Chelsea have more need for a player like Zechiel. They failed to replace Enzo Fernandez with Lamine Camara on deadline day, and Liverpool are now leading the race for the latter.

With Moises Caicedo recovering from a calf injury, Xabi Alonso has used full-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto in midfield.

Signing Zechiel would ease the pressure on injury-prone players such as James and Romeo Lavia. Zechiel could also act as a long-term successor for Jordan Henderson at Stamford Bridge.

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