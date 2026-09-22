Liverpool told they ‘would be crazy’ to sell Wirtz after Bayern Munich transfer revelation

Liverpool have been told that they “would be crazy” to sell Florian Wirtz despite him failing to hit form since joining the Reds.

The Reds invested around £116m to bring Wirtz to Anfield in the summer of 2025 from Bayer Leverkusen, as they spent over £400m that summer to improve their side.

It was considered a major coup at the time to land the Germany international with Bayern Munich and Manchester City interested in Wirtz.

Wirtz has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool with the German providing five goals and three assists in 33 Premier League appearances last term.

That has led to speculation that Wirtz could leave Anfield with Bayern Munich linked to a potential summer transfer.

However, European football journalist Kevin Hatchard insists that Liverpool “would be crazy” to give up on Wirtz.

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Hatchard said on talkSPORT: “What always comes back at me is the usual ‘Farmers’ League’, the standard isn’t good enough etc, etc.

“But there are plenty of players who’ve made that leap from the Bundesliga to the Premier League successfully.

“Guys like Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Roberto Firmino, of course, at Liverpool and I just think he’s so talented. He’s so technically gifted that it’s worth sticking with him.

“Now, I can understand his performances have not been up to scratch. If you look at the whole body of work so far, I get that, I completely get that.

“I thought he came to the club in very difficult circumstances by his own admission. It’s taken him a while to understand the physical challenges of the Premier League and I just think a bit of confidence has been eroded as well.

“But I still think he’s a top player. I still think you’ve got a guy who is only 23 and he’s packed a lot into his career at 23 already.

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“So I think it would be crazy for Liverpool to give up on him. I still think there’s a very, very good player in there.”

Florian Wirtz would ‘want to join Bayern Munich’ from Liverpool

Former Man Utd scout Mick Brown reckons Wirtz would jump at the chance to play for Bayern Munich as their style of play suits him better.

Brown told Football Insider: “The main problem for Wirtz. Is he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

“He hasn’t got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things, that’s why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions.

“It’s a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player’s point of view, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Germany.

“I’m sure, if an offer was to come in, then he’d want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play.

“He could go back to a league where he is familiar, he knows he can play at a high level, and they know he can perform at his best.

“So as I say, from the player’s point of view, it’s something that I’m sure he would be keen to do because it makes a lot of sense, even if it might be difficult for Liverpool.”

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