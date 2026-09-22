Amid confirmed interest from Arsenal, Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha looks to have made a decision on where his future should lay.

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger in 2027 having tried and failed to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior over the summer.

No direct replacement for Gabriel Martinelli arrived, and according to the ultra-reliable David Ornstein, he “could see something happening” as far as a new arrival goes in January.

Liverpool’s Ngumoha, 18, is a player of particular interest to the Premier League champions.

However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news earlier this month of Liverpool and Ngumoha’s camp striking an agreement in principle over a lucrative new contract at Anfield.

Talks to turn that agreement in principle into a full and binding agreement are ongoing. And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, it’s unlikely there’ll be any issues for the Reds.

Rio Ngumoha set to stay at Liverpool

He explained: “Obviously, Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Ngumoha, and the player himself, I understand, is happy at Liverpool as well and is set to get regular starts this season.

“When you get top young players like this, they’re always going to attract interest from other clubs, but Liverpool are confident that his long-term future will be at Anfield… there is optimism I think on both sides that they can get this deal agreed.”

With Ngumoha buying into the pathway Liverpool have put forward and discussions to iron out a full agreement taking place, the signs all point to Arsenal missing out on yet another left winger.

Fabrizio Romano too has reported on Ngumoha’s future, and like the rest, he’s suggesting Ngumoha will remain a Liverpool player for the long haul.

Romano stated last weekend: “In the summer, we had many rumours about Bayern Munich and more clubs, but the message from Liverpool was always the same: the player is not leaving, the player is not for sale and Liverpool trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool’s future.

“Liverpool never really considered anything, apart from appreciating the player, which is normal. Ngumoha is one of the best talents in his position around, so it is normal to have clubs looking at him.

“At the same time, the message from Liverpool was not for sale and no exit. There was not even a discussion or a negotiation.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli.

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“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”