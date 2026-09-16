Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal could sign a new attacker in the upcoming winter transfer window.

In the summer, Arsenal improved their squad with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis.

This is already reaping rewards, with the Gunners winning their first seven games across all competitions this season.

However, Mikel Arteta‘s side have left themselves short in attack after letting Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave in the summer.

The north London side sanctioned these exits despite missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola in the summer, and Ornstein has commented on whether they could sign a new attacker in January.

“Well, they’ve given themselves the opportunity to, because (in the summer window) they didn’t go beyond the signing of Christos Tzolis. But he was really a replacement for Leandro Trossard (who moved to Besiktas). Gabriel Martinelli (who subsequently went to Al Hilal) wasn’t replaced,” Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic after being asked whether Arsenal could try to upgrade their attack in January.

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“Gabriel Jesus (now at Barcelona) wasn’t replaced. Ethan Nwaneri has gone out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, though there is a recall option there.

“Although, they’ve got to be very careful on the financial side of things — they seem to be quite close to the line on the UEFA financial rules — so I don’t know how much they can do.”

“I could see something happening…”

Despite potential financial issues, Ornstein has explained that he “could see something happening” in January if Arsenal “wanted to”.

“But the fact they and the owners were willing to finance moves for Vinicius Junior, if he had been keen on it, for Julian Alvarez, if he had been keen on it, for Morgan Rogers, if he had decided to go for them and they were willing to pay the transfer fee, suggests that there is some capability of doing something,” Ornstein added.

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“They’re an attractive proposition, given that they’re reigning Premier League champions, (last season’s) Champions League finalists.

“I could see something happening because they wanted to — I thought they needed to — in the summer and they didn’t. But that’s not to say something is happening. I don’t know of anything brewing.

“They don’t look like they need it, but you could see a world in which they could need it because of injuries. They’ve been relying on Kai Havertz to lead the line. Viktor Gyokeres has barely played (this season), but the key for them is to keep people fit.

“One of the intriguing things, whether it be January or next summer, is: who is going to be the Arsenal attacking recruit to help take them to even greater heights?”

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