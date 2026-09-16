There doesn’t appear to be any rush to move on from the VAR fallout of the Manchester Derby, although there is some confusion around the difference between the words ‘one’ and ‘some’.

There’s also a headline we still can’t make our minds up about, and Thomas Tuchel revealing his big World Cup regret.

It’s not that one.

Herb appeal

Just fair early warning, you will have to forgive Mediawatch being rather brief this morning.

It’s just that the first thing we saw was a story in The Sun about new Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage already being under pressure with Steve Parish apparently having doubts.

That’s all obviously fine in a depressing Modern Football kind of way. But the wailing and the gnashing of the teeth about how nobody has any patience any more and managers just don’t get time to prove themselves these days is not what vexes us at this moment.

It’s all very worthy, sure, but it’s not the big issue right now. No, the big issue right now is that The Sun carried this story under this headline:

THYME RUNNING OUT

And we’ve therefore obviously had little choice but to spend most of the rest of the morning fruitlessly trying to decide if that’s the worst headline in history, or the best.

We’ll get back to you if the voices in our head reach a consensus.

Some of all fears

A bold claim here from the Daily Express.

Manchester United have been on the receiving end of some controversial VAR decisions in the early weeks of the Premier League season.

Mediawatch assumes we can all think of one such controversial VAR decision, and listen, fair play; it was a big one. But ‘one’ isn’t ‘some’. We’re going to need at least one additional controversial decision that’s gone against United this season to justify that claim.

But never fear, the Express are here to lead us through a rundown of ‘Every Man Utd VAR controversy this season as Pro Ref confess to latest mistake’. Confess! Let it never be said that football and its media (and its media’s watchers) might ever be guilty of a bit of OTT self-importance.

Anyway. Let’s go through them. There’s Haaland’s goal, of course. We can all accept that one as a given. What other controversies – and remember, we need at least one of these to be against United – have there been?

Phil Foden received his marching orders after lashing out at Bruno Fernandes, although replays seemed to suggest the United captain had kicked Foden initially. Fernandes avoided additional sanctions, but United legend Roy Keane felt the midfielder was lucky, telling Sky Sports: “Bruno goes in, tackles him, clearly fouls him and gives him a little boot on the floor. Foden gets up, does react, and he’s now sent off. I’m guessing it’s classed as violent conduct, but to me Bruno’s the one who’s violent here. I have to call it out.”

Fair enough, that’s controversial all right. But United weren’t on the receiving end. Phil Foden’s arse was on the receiving end, if anything. Anything else?

Earlier in the campaign, United themselves benefited from a contentious incident during their victory over newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The Red Devils ran out 5-2 winners at Old Trafford, yet the club’s second goal sparked debate after the ball struck Harry Maguire’s arm during the build-up.

Yeah, same issue here really. Any other big VAR controversies where United are on the receiving end?

The subsequent week, United were refused a penalty for a tackle on Matheus Cunha during their stalemate with Everton.

An impressive surge from Marcus Rashford helped deliver the ball to Cunha in the area, who tumbled following James Tarkowski’s last-gasp challenge, but Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie supported referee John Brooks’ decision not to give a spot-kick.

“Tarkowski gets enough on the ball, and he does, just,” Hendrie said. “The penalty has been checked and it’s cleared. It’s a brilliant tackle.”

And… that’s it. So two VAR controversies that went United’s way, and United not getting a penalty for a ‘brilliant tackle’.

Shall we just go back and change that headline to ‘Manchester United have been on the receiving end of one controversial VAR decision in the early weeks of the Premier League season’, yeah?

I would like a place I could call my own

We all know by now that yer modern headlines are supposed to create a curiosity gap, but you’d imagine this one from the Mirror simply bungs it up.

Thomas Tuchel names one World Cup ‘regret’ as England boss reflects on ‘painful’ failure

One Thomas Tuchel regret from the World Cup? Yeah, we’d probably just assume that’s bricking it and going full Turbo Southgate for the second half against Argentina, with inevitable consequences. Where’s the curiosity there?

Except it’s not that. It’s this.

Thomas Tuchel has bizarrely revealed he regrets not eating the GRASS from England’s iconic World Cup win against Mexico.

Same thing, basically. They both keep us awake at night anyway.