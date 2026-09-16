Man Utd are keen on signing Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell if he becomes available on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested heavily in their midfield over the summer transfer window with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

There had been reports all summer that Man Utd were also in the market to sign a new left-back and a left-winger, while they could have also signed a striker if Joshua Zirkzee had moved on.

Man Utd ended up with the three midfielders, Karl Darlow as a back-up goalkeeper and youngster Tynan Thompson coming in from Tottenham.

The Red Devils were linked with many new left-backs but Newcastle’s Lewis Hall emerged as their dream signing over the summer.

Newcastle priced Man Utd out of a deal with the Mapgies placing a huge valuation on his head, before Hall signed a new contract until 2031 once the window closed.

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And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye on’ Crystal Palace star Mitchell with his contract expiring in the summer.

Man Utd ‘will be all over it’ if Mitchell leaves for free

Former Man Utd scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists the Red Devils “will be all over it” if Mitchell decides to see out of his deal and explore his options in 2027.

Brown told Football Insider: “If Tyrick Mitchell become available on a free, Man United will be all over it.

“Any club looking for a left-back in the Premier League, there are not many options who come up with such consistent performances as Mitchell has for Crystal Palace.

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“From what I hear, he is already high on the list at Man United, he’s very much admired for how well he’s done at Crystal Palace.

“He impresses every single week, gets on with his job, he’s terrific defensively and he’s improved the attacking side of his game as well, he’s a top, top player.

“So for Man United and Michael Carrick, they need look no further than him when they’re looking for a left-back, because he ticks a lot of boxes for them.

“We’ve seen plenty of players come to Man United and struggle to match up to expectations, but Mitchell has shown at Palace exactly what he will offer week in, week out.

“Obviously a lot will depend on the player and whether he wants to stay at Crystal Palace, because he could sign a new contract, but if he doesn’t I expect there will be a lot of interested clubs.”

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